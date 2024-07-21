Call to grow WoolPoll participation

With only two months left until WoolPoll voting begins, efforts are ramping up to encourage more growers to have their say on Australian Wool Innovation's levy.
Representatives from the WoolPoll panel of levy payers were on the ground at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo to help spread the word about the upcoming vote, which will determine the levy rate for the next three year period, starting from mid 2025.
The last two levy periods have seen the rate at 1.5 per cent, with growers choosing in 2021 not to heed AWI's push towards a 2pc levy.
But the WoolPoll panel's role isn't to make any recommendations about what levy rate growers should vote for, instead pushing for higher participation, with the 2021 WoolPoll only seeing voter participation of just over 20 per cent.
WoolPoll panel chair Rich Keniry from Cumnock, NSW said big efforts had been made this year to simplify the voter information kits that would be sent out to growers by AWI.
"If it is simple, it is easy, it takes five minutes to do... that's going to make more people want to do it," he said.
"It's not realistic to expect 100pc participation but we want to get it as high as possible.
"We want as much of the industry as possible to have a voice, have a say."
Victorian WoolPoll panel member Alex Lewis said with levypayer participation dwindling in recent years, it would be good to turn the trend around.
"We think as much as anything it might be down to the fact that it happens later in the year in September and October when it's busy," he said.
"We're targeting events where there are going to be lots of growers just try to increase participation."
Mr Lewis, whose family runs a commercial superfine Merino operation as well as a stud at Redesdale, said WoolPoll was key for determining the level of investment towards AWI moving forward.
"There's no denying that the wool market isn't quite what we'd like it to be and in Victoria in particular but in other place as well it's been a very tough season," he said.
"But being here at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show proves there's no less passion for the industry.
"Having a difficult period doesn't stop woolgrowers making investments in their business and the AWI levy is just another kind of investment."
