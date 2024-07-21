Farm Online
Call to grow WoolPoll participation

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 21 2024 - 10:43am, first published 10:20am
WoolPoll panel chair Rich Keniry says higher participation from levy payers is vital. Picture: Victoria Nugent.
With only two months left until WoolPoll voting begins, efforts are ramping up to encourage more growers to have their say on Australian Wool Innovation's levy.

