Gamadale is powering into the future with Australian Whites

Gamadale's highest priced ram of 2023, Gamadale 220133, sold to Bungarley Australian Whites for $15,000. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Gamadale Australian Whites



Nip, Dianne, Ben and Sheena Rowney are passionate about running their Gamadale Australian White stud alongside their broadacre cropping program.

The Australian Whites caught their eye from the very outset, and they have been involved in the breed since its inception.

The Rowney family purchased embryos from Tattykeel Australian White stud's foundation flock in 2011.

"From there, we wasted no time or money in purchasing the best rams we could and expanding our flock with the best genetics," Ben Rowney said.

"We have seen the breed grow in leaps and bounds since and we are excited for the breed's future."



More recently the Rowney family was forced to make the tough decision to put out an expression of interest for their stud.

"It was a decision that did not come lightly," Mr Rowney said.

He said at the time they were forced to consider this option due to the expansion of their cropping program and staffing challenges.

But to their relief, the opportunity arose to welcome some more hands on deck and it was back to business as usual.

"We never wanted to see our stud go after so many years of hard work and our sheep at such a high standard," he said.



"Seeing them go out the gate would have been a very sad day, so we are pleased we are able to keep them."

Nip ran a Poll Dorset stud for 30 years, a Damara stud and a White Dorper stud before starting in Australian Whites.

"We needed something easy-care that would slot into our cropping program without taking too much of our time while still being profitable," Mr Rowney said.

"The Australian Whites proved to be the answer for us.



"They are fast growing, no shearing or crutching, no lice or flies. It really was a no-brainer."



Gamadale Australian White stud has always focused on helping its clients succeed in their own breeding programs. Picture supplied

Gamadale was one of the first studs to begin breeding Australian Whites from Tattykeel's foundation flock via embryos.

"Thirteen years later, we have shaped our stud into what we want by using our own rams, with the exception of a few, to bring in traits we are chasing or trying to expand," he said.

"We have always focused heavily on what makes our clients more money in their own breeding programs.



"We breed for fast growth, carcase and meat, solid structure with good bone and feet.



"They must be hardy, with our sheep running on stubble paddocks over summer and fed hay when needed with minimal grain and supplementary feeding.

"We are also strict on the finer points such as shedding, black feet and dark pigment on the nose - all traits needed for an easy-care sheep.



"We purposely treat our sheep closer to a commercial flock than a stud flock to ensure what we see here is reflected in our clients' end product.

"We only use rams that are the cream of the crop - the absolute standouts - to make sure we are breeding the very best we can, all singularly matched by both visual inspection and pedigree.



"Not one lamb hits the ground without being carefully thought-out.

"At the end of the day, our clients get paid by dollars per kilo and how fast they can grow out their lambs and get them to market with minimal inputs.



"This means more money in their pockets."

Other than using Tattykeel's foundation genetics, the Rowney family has recently purchased a Bungarley Australian White stud ram.

"We are always on the lookout for the best rams that can bring our stud forward," he said.



Moving forward, Gamadale is looking to improve even more.

"We have reduced our embryo transfer programs," he said. "With our ewes at such a high standard, there is not as much need to keep pushing certain ewes.



"Instead, we are focusing on their natural abilities as mothers, twinning and easy-doing traits.



"These are things our commercial buyers want to see out in their paddock."

Mr Rowney believes the Australian White breed is the ideal fit for any farming business.

"Those with a mixed farming business can now benefit from having a easy-care option and maintain a foot in each camp," he said.

"For croppers, the breed doesn't take away large amounts of time in shearing, crutching and chasing flies.

"The price of wool and the difficulty in securing shearers at the right time is making wool production more difficult.



"Meanwhile, you can run more Australian Whites per acre, with the ability to achieve three lambings every two years.

"I compare Australian Whites to wool sheep, the same as direct drilling cropping practices to conventional cropping. People are always sceptical in the beginning.



"However, once more people adopt the change, it gets harder and harder to ignore the positives in the breed."

Gamadale Australian White stud will host its eighth annual on-farm sale at Lascelles on Friday, September 20 at 1pm, offering 10 elite stud rams, 20 elite stud ewes, and 100 specially selected flock rams.