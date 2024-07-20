Special ram claims strong wool ribbon

A "special" ram from a Victorian stud was among the top stock in the strong wool Merino section in this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The grand champion August-shorn strong wool ram ribbon was claimed by the Nhill-based Glendonald Merino Stud, with a ram that last year was the Australian Sheep & Wool Show's March-shorn strong wool champion.
The ram's fleece came in at 22 micron, with 3.4 standard deviation, 15.5 coefficient of variation , 97.5 per cent comfort factor, 60pc curvature and 20.5 spinning fineness.
The ram's great grandsire was from East Strathglen stud in Western Australia.
Glendonald stud principal Robert Harding said he would be retained in future but would go on to attend more shows.
"He's just a good all-round make and shape, he's got good bone, he's got good wool, proper strong wool," he said.
"He'd probably cut 20kg I'd say."
Glendonald's Jamie Harding said he was the "special ram in the shed".
"He always comes out for a pat and a few pellets... a very good nature," he said.
"It was always going to be tough and the main contender I could see that could beat us... he was a massive ram, big and tall but obviously the judge just thought the overall shape of this ram put him over the line.
Strong Merino judge Rick Keogh said it was a narrow win over the reserve grand champion August-shorn strong wool ram from WA's Kolindale Merino stud and a different judge might have made a different call.
"If you said I lost a bit of sleep last night over this, you'd be right," he said.
"These are just two outstanding animals and it really just came down to the shape of the sheep in the end.
"The Glendonald sheep is a bit squarer and he has a bit more wool on him."
The grand champion March-shorn strong wool ram won by Collinsville, with that ram going on to win the grand champion March-shorn ram
The grand champion August-shorn strong wool ewe and the grand champion March-shorn strong wool ewe were both from Mulloorie Merino and Poll Merino Stud from Brinkworth, South Australia.
Of those two, it was the August-shorn ewe that later went on to become the grand champion August-shorn ewe of the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.