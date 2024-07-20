Terrick West claims all purpose championship

For the Victorian stud that claimed the top accolade in the all purpose Merino competition at this year's Australian Wool & Sheep Show, the win is a sign that they're getting it right.
Terrick West from Prairie took out the ribbon for champion March-shorn all purpose ram, also claiming the reserve ribbon.
The two top animals both shared the same grandsire, Wallaloo Park 60.
Terrick West principal Ross McGauchie said while they were hopeful of doing well in the section, they weren't expecting to get the first and second placings.
"It's wonderful that we're getting the combination of the traditional Merino qualities combined with much better carcase measurements than you saw years ago," he said.
"The Merino industry has talked about dual purpose for a long time but I think it's only really in the last 10 or 15 years when we've been doing more measurements, fat and eye muscle testing and certainly not only selecting on that but using that as part of our selection to get a better carcase animal.
"I think a lot of our clients join some of their ewes to a terminal sire so they're wanting a well-structured, deep-framed Merino ewe that they put a White Suffolk, Poll Dorset or one of the terminal sires over and that's important to us."
Mr McGauchie said a lot of their clients put their lambs over the hooks.
"They're going into restaurants because they're such good quality meat, it's incredibly important to us," he said.
"There's no point having a Merino sheep if he hasn't got a reasonable amount of high quality wool but the other aspects of carcase and frame that lead onto those other things is so important to us.
"I think it's a marvellous part of the show... we enter it every year and I think we've done quite well many times.
"This is the first time we've got first and second... we're got second a few times, we've got first a few times but first and second we're pretty pleased with obviously."
Merino all purpose judge Simon Coutts said after scoring well in the objective testing, the winning ram also stood up well on the day.
"On an actual Merino sheep front, I couldn't fault it structurally and the wool was such a bright, white wool and all over the animal too," he said.
