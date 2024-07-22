Readers back a ban on political donations

A whopping 94 per cent of ACM Agri readers who responded to a special poll believe that corporate donations received by political parties can or do influence government funding, policy and legislative decision-making.
The survey also found 73 per cent of respondents believed the federal government should outlaw political parties from accepting corporate donations.
The spotlight has again turned to donations influencing Australia's democratic process after the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union became engulfed in a national scandal of its own creation amid allegations it has been infiltrated by underworld figures, taken kickbacks and employed stand-over tactics at worksites.
CFMEU Victorian secretary John Setka quit the union on the eve of the allegations airing in the media.
The situation saw federal Labor respond by indefinitely suspending affiliations between the union's construction division and the New South Wales, Victorian, South Australian and Tasmanian branches of the party and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying the party would no longer accept donations or fees from the division.
In a comments section attached to the ACM poll, one reader said banning donations would "protect freedom of political expression", while another asked if "corporate donations mean unions as well? If corporations are banned so should unions".
While other readers suggested to "also ban union donations", "and super funds and unions" and "hurry up and do it".
"Unfortunately, everyone targets the corporates, and the unions are never challenged. The corporates are needed to balance the union influence and donations," another said.
However, some readers believe that donations have their place, with one saying that corporations "donate to improve shareholder returns by improving political stability".
Another believes that banning donations would only "make it easier for corporations to buy individual politicians"
"It's a hard no from me," they wrote.
Conversely, one reader said that politicians should fund campaigning out of their own pocket "with a maximum limit set to prevent wealthy people like Clive Palmer flooding the election".
Another suggested immediate, real-time reporting of all donations should be introduced.
Meanwhile, the question over who should fund federal election campaigning received a more divided response, with 55pc of poll respondents saying they would accept taxpayer money being given to parties to pay for election advertising and other practices if corporate donations were outlawed.
Another reader said that political parties could possibly be publicly-funded "at a level directly linked to the number of seats being contested".
"This sounds a bit idealistic but we need to start somewhere. Large corporate funding is having a negative impact on our political system," the reader wrote.
The bad optics of big corporate political donations has clouded Australia's democratic electoral process for many years and trade union donations and affiliation fees have been a prime funding source for particularly Labor.
The latest Australian Electoral Commission data shows Australia's political parties large and small raised a collective $259 million in 2022-23, with the Coalition collecting more money overall with $125m compared to Labor's $84m.
The money is normally used to fund election campaigns and party administration and other activities.
The top agriculture-related organisations handing money to Australia's political parties was revealed in the AEC data.
And while the agricultural sector and Labor government's are not traditional bedfellows, donors shelled out big to the ALP after Mr Albanese moved into the Lodge, while widely snubbing Liberal and National party coffers.
The money was handed over as reported donations and 'other receipts', such as payments to attend a parties' business forum and dinners.
Several companies backed more than one horse in donating to both Labor and the Liberals while the National Party also largely missed out from the agricultural sector's wallet opening.
One ACM Agri reader pointed out that some groups in the agri-political system "are also playing these games of cheque book influence which undermine the value of paid memberships and democratic processes".
"Especially when some... have a constitution which says they are in fact apolitical," they wrote.
Last month, South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas announced plans to eventually ban political donations from state elections.
The Albanese government pledged to introduce donation and spending caps and truth in political advertising laws, but an agreement has yet to be reached with the crossbench.
While the government is under pressure from some crossbenchers and Greens members to end donations altogether.
Meanwhile, farm leaders have raised concerns about "a straight-up union power grab" since Labor's new workplace and industrial relations rules were flagged in 2022.
The Closing Loopholes Bill received Royal Assent earlier this year but the actual story of how the rollout will impact businesses will be unwritten until the suite of changes become fully operational on August 26.
