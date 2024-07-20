Collinsville claims supreme honour at Bendigo

A South Australian ram has claimed the top prize in the Merino shed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, beating out another South Australian stud to take the supreme title.
The ram from Collinsville Stud Merinos claimed the ribbon for champion August-shorn ram, and then went up against up the champion March-shorn ram, another Collinsville contender to be named the grand champion Merino ram
The ram's fleece measured 20.1 micron with 3.0 standard deviation, 14.8 coefficient of variation of fibre diameter and 99.2 per cent comfort factor, as well as 56pc curvature and 18.6 spinning fineness.
The win came after the ram was part of Collinsville's winning August-shorn National Merino Pair the previous night.
He was also the lead ram in the group that saw Collinsville claim the Lionel Weatherly trophy for the best exhibit of five sheep.
Collinsville general manager Tim Dalla said the ram, sired by Collinsville Cruden 365, will be retained at the stud in future.
"You never come to Bendigo and expect to win supreme, the standard of sheep is the best in Australia... but we always knew he was pretty good.
"We've been showing in Bendigo for three years and this is the pinnacle... the best result we've ever had."
Mr Dalla said the stud had quite a number of champions and reserve champions at this year's show.
"For us the most pleasing thing is the depth... we won supreme with this ram, who was grand champion August-shorn ram but we also won the grand champion March-shorn ram... they were deemed the two best rams in the shed... to have the best one-year-old and the best two-year-old is something we didn't expect," he said.
"It's like winning a grand final.
"They really typify their breeding objectives, the March-shorn ram and the full wool ram...we breed well-structured, early maturing sheep with plenty of meat and plenty of good quality wool.
"We're always trying to breed sheep that are commercially viable for our clients."
The ram beat out another South Australian stud for the supreme award, with Mulloorie Merino and Poll Merino Stud from Brinkworth and Tintinara, exhibiting the grand champion Merino ewe, another medium wool sheep
Judge Wayne Button, who had judged the medium wool class, said the judges had a hard job and it took a long time to come to a decision
"I was fortunate enough to have these all the way through their classes, both sides and you don't see these kind of animals around very often," he said.
"Magnificent specimens, both of them... in the end we've gone with the ram with his wool qualities and structure but that ewe is a good as you would see anywhere."
