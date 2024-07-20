Farm Online
Collinsville claims supreme honour at Bendigo

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 20 2024 - 7:27pm, first published 7:00pm
Collinsville Stud Merinos general manager Tim Dalla with the supreme champion Merino sheep of the show.
Collinsville Stud Merinos general manager Tim Dalla with the supreme champion Merino sheep of the show.

A South Australian ram has claimed the top prize in the Merino shed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, beating out another South Australian stud to take the supreme title.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

