Call for eastern sheep producers to rally behind WA

Sheep and wool producers from across the nation were issued a call to arms at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with Keep the Sheep campaigners asking for support to rally in Canberra in September.
Keep the Sheep representatives were present in the Merino shed across the weekend, gathering signatures on a petition to save live sheep exports by sea and selling merchandise.
But the big ask was for eastern state producers to physically join their WA counterparts in a trip being planned to Canberra, as the campaign's focus shifts to ousting the current government to get the Coalition to overturn recently passed legislation around the ban.
Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA vice president Grantley Mullan said the decision to get rid of the live sheep trade had "sucked the confidence right of the sheep industry" but the Keep the Sheep campaign had galvanized the entire agricultural industry.
"It wasn't just a fight to save live export but a fight to stop government intervention in our farming," he said.
"We're pretty mindful on the WhatsApp group we've got is that anyone that was a bit negative or wanted to go down [to Perth] and wanted to stick it up the city people... we're not having that, we're about galvanizing everyone and the normal people in the cities are exactly like us, they're going about their business and don't want government interference.
"What it did was unite everyone to say 'we've had enough of government intervention' and we're fighting to save live export.. but something else will be next."
Mr Mullan said with the live sheep ban set to effect producers right across the country as more sheep get trucked east, it would be great to see plenty of eastern producers join the fight in Canberra.
"It affects everybody, not just us," he said.
"We just need to fight back as an industry, and not just as farmers but as Australians."
Representatives from other stud Merino breeder associations across the country also spoke to Merino sheep producers on behalf of the cause.
Merino SA president Rob Sullivan said they wanted to see producers do everything they could to keep up the fight.
"We'll push on to Canberra as the next move, we've got a meeting coming up in a couple of weeks... we'll work out the dates and plan as well," he said.
