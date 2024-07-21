Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Call for eastern sheep producers to rally behind WA

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 21 2024 - 11:25am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sheep and wool producers from across the nation were issued a call to arms at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show with Keep the Sheep campaigners asking for support to rally in Canberra in September.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.