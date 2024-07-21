Further falls set up southern crops

Light but critical falls have bolstered moisture levels through the South Australian and western Victorian crop.
There was a late break and crops are markedly behind their normal development for late July, however farmers in Victoria's Wimmera region are saying the latest rain will go close to allowing the winter moisture to join up with subsoil moisture from summer rain.
The delayed crop means there is concern about late spring heat shock, but many farmers are relatively confident of prospects, even with below average rainfall, because of the stored moisture from rain over harvest.
Spencer Weir, agronomist with Western Ag in Horsham, said the mood amongst his clients was cautiously optimistic.
"It was definitely a slow start, but we've now got enough moisture to see us through the short term, we'll obviously need some spring rain and we don't want it to get too hot but we're certainly in the game," Mr Weir said.
Rainfall across eastern South Australia and western Victoria since Friday generally was around the 5-15mm mark, with heavier falls through the lower south east of South Australia and Victoria's Western District.
