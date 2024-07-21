Yarnham offers top quality farming with executive rural living | Video

Western Downs property Yarnham is described as a unique 497 hectare (1228 acre) opportunity with irrigation, dryland farming and grazing, as well as offering executive rural living.
Presented with immediate and diverse income streams, the property located five minutes drive north west of Chinchilla is being offered with 100 per cent water capacity water and with winter crops included in sale.
Yarnham features 157ha (388 acres) of irrigation and 93ha (230 acres) dryland farming.
A 250ha (618 acre) barley and wheat crop included in sale.
The irrigation has two pivots, a hard hose Monsoon, with nine hydrants and six-inch PVC mains.
The operation is backed by 640 megalitre water licence and 500ML of catchment irrigation.
Yarnham has fertile chocolate soils that run through to heavy red loams and is fenced into nine paddocks with central laneway system.
The property also has 10ha (25 acres) of leucaena, five stock and steel cattle yards.
The large, luxury five bedroom executive family homestead has open plan living and a resort style entertainment area.
Yarnham will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on August 16.
Contact Rob Fraser, 0427 952 792, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.
