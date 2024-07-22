Dramatic million dollar price drop for Western District grazing farm

There has been a stunning price drop of a million dollars for a high rainfall grazing block in the Western District.
The Lake Condah farm is now listed for sale at $2.5 million across its 366 hectares (897 acres).
Located between Heywood and Macarthur, the property was first offered to the market in October last year for a suggested $3.5 million.
For those doing the sums - the Coustleys Road farm is now offered for $2787 per acre against the original offer of $3902 per acre, suggesting a bargain price for this lush part of the world.
Average annual rainfall is around 800mm.
The farm is "tucked away" within a naturally sheltered environment where the property grows pasture all year round, protected from the elements, agents said.
The open grazing land is surrounded by nature bush and neighbouring timber plantations.
Selling agents from A! Real Estate Solutions rightly headline the new offer with "dramatic price reduction".
Agents suggest the large size of the property provides ample room for a range of agricultural endeavours although it is dedicated today to a "thriving" grazing operation with a "substantial" number of livestock.
The offer is further boosted by the inclusion of Crown Land and river leases, expanding its potential uses and income-generating opportunities by around 42ha (104 acres).
The farm is 18km from Heywood, 60km from Hamilton and 84km from Warrnambool.
Farm infrastructure has been well maintained with a main laneway, cattle yards and large hay shed.
There is no home listed as part of the offer.
Along with the high rainfall another key highlight of this property is its reliable water supply.
It has extensive creek frontage and numerous dams for stock water.
Some of those dams as shown on the property video are large.
Agents suggest the protected location of the farm "creates a comfortable and secure setting for both livestock and agricultural activities".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.