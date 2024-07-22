Beston to sell meat processor; in discussions about lactoferrin business

South Australia's largest dairy processor Beston is finalising the sale of a subsidiary meat processing company and plans to become a "more seasonal manufacturer of products" in a bid to work its way out of debt.
It is also involved in a number of discussions with interested parties about its core business of dairy and dairy nutrition, primarily its dairy protein fractionation facilities at Jervois, SA.
In a market update to the ASX on Friday, July 19, Beston Global Food Company announced it had entered into formal sale agreements for the business and property assets of the Shepparton meat business Provincial Food Group.
The total consideration of the sale is $4 million and would include PFG shares and real estate assets on a walk-in-walk-out basis, providing continuing employment for all staff bar senior management.
Beston processed a record milk volume of 165 million litres last financial year (of SA's approximate 500 million litres), but has found itself in financial bother, attributed to "unprecedented levels of imported cheese volumes in Australia over the last 12 months", energy and labour costs, global market pricing volatility and liquidity challenges.
Beston farmer suppliers have reported late and partial payments with some switching processors, while the company's shares remain in suspension.
The company itself says it has reduced its farmer contracts for the 2025 financial year.
"Beston's milk sourcing strategy for FY25 aims to protect the competitiveness of its products by ensuring a greater correlation between its total milk solids costs and international dairy commodity prices," Beston's ASX statement said.
"The company will be doing this by becoming a more seasonal manufacturer of products (over the spring and summer months and when milk prices is lower) and by complementing its off-farm milk sourcing with dairy ingredients such as skim milk and Micellar Casein, which have been proven to boost yields in our Jervois site during FY24."
Beston says there has been much interest in its dairy protein fractionation facilities and bioactives business which supplies lactoferrin to the pharmaceutical, medical and health and nutrition sectors.
Their Jervois plant has the capacity to produce 25 million tonnes of freeze-dried lactoferrin a year, making Beston one of the 10 highest lactoferrin producers in the world.
The negotiations are subject to non-disclosure agreements, but Beston's bankers have been notified and have extended the expiry date on debt facilities by three months while discussions transpire.
"The board and management of Beston believe the discussions and negotiations which are currently underway could, if implemented, provide an opportunity to re-set the financial foundations of the company and help ensure that the hard work which has done in building the business from scratch over the past 10 years yields benefits for all stakeholders," Beston's ASX statement said.
"Until such time as these discussions and negotiations are brought to a satisfactory and material conclusion, the company's cashflow will remain constrained and trading in the company's shares will remain in suspension.
"Such a transaction is necessary for Beston's continued financial viability."
While the cashflow constraint could maintain pressure on milk suppliers, the company is adamant it "remains committed to the SA dairy sector and its supplier base.
