Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Beston to sell meat processor; in discussions about lactoferrin business

QM
By Quinton McCallum
Updated July 22 2024 - 10:11am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beston is offloading assets as it tackles its debt situation. File picture
Beston is offloading assets as it tackles its debt situation. File picture

South Australia's largest dairy processor Beston is finalising the sale of a subsidiary meat processing company and plans to become a "more seasonal manufacturer of products" in a bid to work its way out of debt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.