Farm Online

Tectonic moment as Joe Biden drops out of presidential race

Ayden Dawkins
Peter Angelopoulos
By Ayden Dawkins, and Peter Angelopoulos
Updated July 22 2024 - 10:44am, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL
US President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024. EPA/TING SHEN / POOL

President Joe Biden will not re-nominate as US president for a second term in an extraordinary capitulation to Democratic Party political heavyweights following concerns over his perceived mental fragility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ayden Dawkins

Ayden Dawkins

Morning News Editor

Morning news editor on the ACM national digital team. Do you have a story that should be told? Email me at ayden.dawkins@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Peter Angelopoulos

Peter Angelopoulos

Head of National Digital News desk for ACM mastheads.

Reach out at peter.angelopoulos@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.