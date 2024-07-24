Farm Online
Home/Weather

Above average late winter rainfall favoured

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 24 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Above average late winter rainfall favoured
Above average late winter rainfall favoured

Finally, a more typical winter synoptic weather pattern developed in the Australian region over the past week. This coincided with the Southern Oscillation Index swinging negative, increasing shower potential in the south and in western Tasmania and decreasing it for a while along the east coast. The SOI is likely to remain negative for a while but is likely to return to positive late in the month but predictability of the SAM beyond two weeks is typically low.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.