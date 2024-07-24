Above average late winter rainfall favoured

Finally, a more typical winter synoptic weather pattern developed in the Australian region over the past week. This coincided with the Southern Oscillation Index swinging negative, increasing shower potential in the south and in western Tasmania and decreasing it for a while along the east coast. The SOI is likely to remain negative for a while but is likely to return to positive late in the month but predictability of the SAM beyond two weeks is typically low.
In the third week of July, ENSO-neutral conditions persist in the western equatorial Pacific. The major prediction forecasts are for this to be maintained until around September. La Nina becomes the most probable category in October through to January 2025. However, there is a notable difference between the probability forecasts in the past few weeks. The early month outlooks were going for a 70 per cent chance of La Nina onset in the Aug-Oct quarter with it persisting through spring and into summer. In contrast, the mid-month outlooks show a later onset of La Nina conditions in the equatorial Pacific (only a 50-50 chance by October), with similar probabilities of it persisting into summer.
These lower probabilities reflect a high level of uncertainty in the forecasts, due to the relatively low skill of seasonal forecast models at this time of year and the situation being complicated by the warm sea surface temperatures persisting throughout the world. It is also worth noting that even if a La Nina fails to develop this year, the ENSO neutral patterns will still indicate a good chance of slightly above average rainfall potential persisting into next year.
In the short to medium term, the Indian Ocean remains an enigma. The Indian Ocean Dipole remains neutral, but SSTs remain a little up on normal off the West Australian coast. This is maintaining a potential for northwest cloud bands to a greater extent than would be normal with a neutral IOD at this time of year. Consequently, there remains a good chance of above average late winter rainfall over South Australia, inland NSW and parts of Victoria but this chance will decrease significantly in September although southern Queensland, much of NSW and Victoria are favoured to slightly exceed average rainfall through spring because of the trends expected in the Pacific.
As for temperatures, there have been a few quite significant cold spells during winter but all modelling favours above average day time temperatures in spring and persisting into early summer, across all of southeast and eastern Australia despite the increased potential for rain at times.
