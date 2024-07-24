Above average late winter rainfall favoured

In the third week of July, ENSO-neutral conditions persist in the western equatorial Pacific. The major prediction forecasts are for this to be maintained until around September. La Nina becomes the most probable category in October through to January 2025. However, there is a notable difference between the probability forecasts in the past few weeks. The early month outlooks were going for a 70 per cent chance of La Nina onset in the Aug-Oct quarter with it persisting through spring and into summer. In contrast, the mid-month outlooks show a later onset of La Nina conditions in the equatorial Pacific (only a 50-50 chance by October), with similar probabilities of it persisting into summer.