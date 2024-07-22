Processor profit margins rising as US screams out for Australian mince

Profit margins at the processing plant continue to improve on the back of big demand from the United States for burger mince.
That is driving red hot buying competition for finished cattle, particularly in the south where processing capacity has increased, and pushing all categories of the cattle market up in the process.
While that is being welcomed with open arms by producers, the inverse relationship between the profitability of producers and processors is once again remarkably evident.
It perhaps sheds light on the growing appetite for swaps and the development of a cattle futures market in Australia.
The Beef Processor Profitability Index theoretical model created by prominent livestock industry analysts Episode 3 continues to climb, albeit it marginally, this year, showing the current operating environment is favourable for processors.
Episode 3's Matt Dalgleish said an index of average US imported beef prices from Australian-sourced products had gained nearly 16 per cent since the end of 2023.
In contrast, the Australian heavy steer index has lifted just 7pc over the same time frame.
"This demonstrates in a rudimentary manner that processor costs, such as the purchase of stock, hasn't lifted as much as export receipts during 2024 thereby improving operating margins," Mr Dalgleish said.
Episode 3 has also overlaid the index against the annual Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences beef farm profitability calculations.
Mr Dalgleish said it highlighted that since 2000, often when beef farmers make money processors are doing it tough and vice versa.
"One strategy to help smooth out these fluctuations between the two sectors could be the development of a functioning beef/cattle futures market in Australia so that each participant in the sector can manage some of their price and margin risk," he said.
Certainly, ironing out the 'boom and bust' is something industry leaders in both processing and production have identified over the years as warranting attention.
Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said cattle futures were used heavily by Australian beef's competitors around the world.
It has struggled to take off in Australia.
"It's part of an overall discussion that needs to be had around market volatility," Mr Hutchinson said.
"But really, the ball is in the producer's court on this."
Bryce Camm, from Queensland's Camm Agricultural Group, which operates across the cattle supply chain production steps of breeding, backgrounding and finishing, said an indicator that participants can have absolute confidence in always has to come first.
Next is liquidity in the market via a large number of operators.
"I think the key to that is getting the bigger operators on board and that is perhaps what has held it back in Australia," he said.
Another hurdle is the difficulty of lining up what animals are worth.
"A 100-day grainfed bullock going to two different processors is not necessarily the same article," he said.
"The effects of 'boom and bust' are felt very much in the lamb market, where there is a very high concentration of processors,but I think a maturity now exists in beef supply chains that is providing some buffer."
