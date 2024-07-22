Elders picks casino boss and feedlot director for board seat

Farm services heavyweight, Elders, has picked a big name business boss and chairman of the Adelaide casino to fill the final vacancy on its board of directors.
Glenn Davis is a founder of 22-year-old national legal firm, DMAW Lawyers, and also on the board of beef feedlot, fertiliser, stockfeed and meat marketing business, Mort and Co.
Mort and Co, which for many years shared historic ownership ties with the 185-year-old year-old Elders agency business, ranks as one of Australia's biggest privately-owned feedlot and cattle management companies.
Mr Davis will join Elders' board by November 1.
Apart from chairing Adelaide's SkyCity casino, he sits on the board of the dual listed Australian and New Zealand casino group, SkyCity Entertainment, which has three other casinos, plus hotels, in NZ and an online casino based in Malta.
Mr Davis' board experience also extends to the mining and energy sector as chairman of ASX-listed iTech Minerals, while also chairing a number of private companies and having board experience in the manufacturing, retail, property and seafood sectors.
He retired as chairman of Beach Energy last year after more than a decade in that role.
Despite having numerous other business commitments, Mr Davis said he would have time available to fulfil his responsibilities to Elders.
The latest Elders board appointment comes after chairman of superannuation giant, Hostplus, and former QIC chief, Damian Frawley, was recruited in April to take his seat next week.
Elders chairman, Ian Wilton, said Adelaide-based Mr Davis would bring a diversity of experience and skills which would greatly benefit the big agribusiness.
"His deep knowledge gained as a commercial lawyer and as a director and chairman across several sectors complements our board, positioning Elders for its continued development," Mr Wilton said.
"We are delighted to welcome Glenn."
Mr Davis holds tertiary qualifications in law and economics and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Elders, which has spent much of the past financial year with three directorship vacancies, will have a full board strength of seven by November.
