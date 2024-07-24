Why dairy cows are a prime target for the H5N1 global bird flu strain

A new study has uncovered why dairy cows seem susceptible to a bird flu strain sweeping the globe.
The exotic avian influenza virus H5N1 was first reported in US dairy herds in March.
Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows it has spread to 163 herds in 13 states - mostly infecting second lactation or older cows.
The strain is different from those infecting poultry flocks in Australia.
The new study by Iowa State University and University of Georgia researchers published in the July edition of the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal identified virus receptors in the mammary glands of infected cows.
The researchers said one factor determining susceptibility to H5N1 infections was the presence of specific virus receptors - sialic acid - on host cells.
Sialic acid, a sugar molecule found on the surface of some animal cells, acted as a receptor for influenza.
Without sialic acid providing an entry point to attach, invade and infect, a flu virus was unlikely to find a potential host hospitable.
The researchers compared sialic acid receptors in the respiratory tract and mammary glands of cows infected with H5N1.
They found these areas were rich in SA, particularly one that was avian influenza virus specific.
Researchers said before the recent HPAI outbreak in dairy herds, there was scant research into sialic acid levels in the mammary glands of cattle.
Scientists had no reason to suspect milk-producing organs would be a good target for influenza.
"In livestock, we hadn't usually looked in milk for viruses," one of the researchers Iowa State professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine Eric Burrough said.
"Bacteria, sure - but not so much viruses."
Another of the researchers Iowa State professor of veterinary pathology Todd Bell said it was vital to stop transmission.
"One way to potentially do that is through milking machines," he said.
"We're not sure that's involved with how this is spreading, but it's one hypothesis."
The infected dairy cattle samples researchers examined had receptors for flu strains that originated from birds, as well as humans and pigs.
The presence of both types of receptors posed added risks, as a single cell infected by avian and mammalian viruses could lead to potentially dangerous mutations, Professor Bell said.
Professor Burrough said knowing cows were a biologically suitable home for the flu virus, particularly in their mammary glands, reiterated the dangers of consuming raw milk.
Sydney University School of Veterinary Science professor in production animal health Professor Ruth Zadoks said the presence of specific sialic acid receptors in the mammary glands of cattle provided this strain of avian flu with an opportunity for attachment.
"Why this is happening now when it has never happened before, why it isn't happening in other countries and why it isn't happening with other influenza strains is still a bit of a mystery," she said.
"Even influenza D, which has cattle as its primary host, is not known to affect the mammary gland."
Professor Zadoks said Australia needed to be alert for the potential risk to animals in the event of an H5N1 outbreak.
"International influenza experts say that it is not a matter of 'if' but 'when' H5N1 arrives in Australia," she said.
Since 2016, this virus had travelled around the world, except to Australia and New Zealand.
"We have excellent biosecurity in Australia, and we are less exposed to international flyways for wild birds than many other countries, but we will be lucky to escape it altogether," she said.
"Forewarned is forearmed: now that we know about the possibility of H5N1 being present in cattle, we can manage the risk much better through herd surveillance or pre-movement testing of animals."
But at this stage the US was the only country with reports of H5N1 in dairy cattle, even though it had infected other mammal species in the US and other countries.
"Thus, even if H5N1 makes its way to Australia, it may not become a problem for dairy herds at all," Professor Zadoks said.
Australian dairy farmers could take steps to prevent their herds contracting the illness.
"Biosecurity, biosecurity and biosecurity again," Professor Zadoks said.
"Under the Commonwealth Emergency Animal Disease Response Agreement (EADRA), every farmer has a responsibility to have an active biosecurity plan, to implement it and to ensure that staff and visitors follow it too.
"Animal Health Australia, Dairy Australia, milk processors and veterinarians have excellent resources for biosecurity, many of which are freely available online."
