Focus on people drives profitability for award-winning Tasmanian dairy farm

A focus on people drives profitability on an award-winning Tasmanian dairy farm.
Dalmore Dairy at Dairy Plains in northern Tasmanian won the 2024 Tasmanian Dairy Business of the Year (DBOY) with an impressive 12.5 per cent return on assets in the 2022-23 competition season.
The award was sweet reward for farm manager Mahesh Gampala and his team of four.
"I always wanted to be a finalist to prove that I'm doing all right," Mr Gampala said.
He said he also valued the information and insights being part of the DBOY competition offered.
The 290-hectare farm has a usable area of 278ha with 210ha under irrigation - up from 190ha in the competition year.
Irrigation is via four centre-pivot irrigators, with 22ha under fixed solid-set irrigation.
The farm is milking 900 three-way cross (Jersey, Holstein Friesian and Red) cows, up from 865 in the competition year.
The herd is 100 per cent spring calving.
It is a low-cost pasture-based system with a focus on sustainability and making the most from inputs.
The farm was bought by a small group of investors in 2017-18 and put under the management of BWB Management.
The group has six other Tasmanian dairy farms.
The farms are run independently from each other with the manager the key decision maker.
The manager has a farm support team - someone from the BWB Management team and another dairy farmer - to monitor budgets and provide advice.
"They say managers manage the farm and they sort of help you or guide you through the process," Mr Gampala said.
Mr Gampala started working as assistant manager at Dalmore in 2019 under manager Luke Davey-Baldock, while undertaking a Master of Applied Science in Agriculture at the University of Tasmania.
In June 2021 Mr Davey-Baldock moved to nearby BWB farm Juniper Lea and Mr Gampala took on the role of manager at Dalmore Dairy.
Dalmore Dairy has five full-time staff including Mr Gampala.
Nick Robinson is the second-in-charge, while Christina Alderson, Jim Payne and Jack Herring are farm hands.
Ms Alderson also has responsibility for calf rearing.
For Mr Gampala, people are the key to a successful business.
"I think people within the business drive most of the key factors, like animal health and cow nutrition or grass or anything," he said.
"They come first and then everything else later."
His approach to people management is pretty simple - based on mutual respect and understanding what they want out of their job.
"When I was a kid, from six years old, I was in a boarding school," he said.
"So I've always been surrounded by people.
"I think that's probably the key - I tend to understand people.
"My way of managing people is I involve everyone in the business.
"When I hire someone, I ask them about their future plans.
"Is this just another job to keep them going?
"Which is fine, if that's what they want, or someone might want to step up going forward or gain experience about management or cow health or nutrition."
Mr Gampala said he tried to encourage staff to be involved in every aspect of the farm.
He also tried to ensure he explained things as simply as possible.
"One of my mottoes is if you're trying to explain something to anyone, it has to be kid-proof," he said.
"So if whatever you're saying, if a kid can't understand it, you probably should try and change your approach."
To help with career progression, each team member is encouraged to take industry training in any area in which they are interested.
The team also has monthly meetings with lunch provided by the farm.
These meetings are used to discuss what is coming up in the next month, any safety concerns and any feedback from the team.
Mr Gampala's approach is paying dividends - with 100 per cent of staff retained in the past couple of years.
Pasture management is critical to the business with the aim to grow and consume as much as possible.
For Mr Gampala this starts with the soils.
"If you look after your soils then you grow good pastures, and if the pasture is healthy, the cows are happy and healthy," he said.
Soils are tested every year.
"I like to know rather than guess what's in the soil," Mr Gampala said.
He also keeps a close eye on soil compaction and is undertaking a program to improve drainage.
Measurement is also a key to the management of the perennial ryegrass/clover pastures.
Feed quality tests are done twice yearly on grass samples from across the farm.
This helps identify any issues.
For example, testing identified new pasture varieties had higher levels of crude protein.
So the amount of grain fed was reduced when cows grazed these paddocks.
Pasture growth is constantly measured.
Mr Gampala does a pasture walk every Monday to get an indicator of how the season is progressing and how paddocks are performing.
Staff are trained to take the plate meter and measure the residues in the paddock when they fetch the cows.
"It only takes you five minutes and you know exactly what you're feeding them," Mr Gampala said.
The target post-grazing residual is 1550-1600 kilograms of dry matter/ha.
If it is above that, the right number of cows needed to graze it down to the correct residual by the next milking will be returned to the paddock.
Pasture data is input into an Irish program and app, Agrinet.
The program then shows how much pasture is available in the paddocks and what supplement is needed to make sure the cows have the right amount of feed.
Agrinet is also used to look at different scenarios such as changing the amount of grain and/or silage being fed and the impact that will have on average pasture cover.
It also helps project the future feed wedge based on growth rates and days in rotation.
The farm has some first-class technology and facilities that help lift efficiency.
The 50-bail rotary dairy has automatic cup removers, automatic teat spray and auto drafting gates, connected to the EasyDairy herd monitoring system.
The four centre-pivot irrigators have satellite GPS incorporated and can be operated from an app on Mr Gampala's mobile phone.
"I can operate all my pivots through the phone - change or vary rates of application or switch on vertigation for the effluent to be distributed," he said.
The solid set irrigation is solar operated.
"So the idea behind it is you don't have to drive every single time to actually start the machine," he said.
The farm also has a 400-cow capacity calving shed with attached feedpad.
This helps to ease calving stress on staff, cows and newborn calves.
The calving shed offers protection from harsh weather conditions, reduces stress on the cow, allows for easy monitoring during calving and provides a clean, hygienic space for the newborn calf.
"We have very less (calf) mortality there," Mr Gampala said.
"You lose near to none."
It also helps with labour efficiency.
"The calving shed by itself saves 1-1.5 full-time labour units at calving," Mr Gampala said.
The BWB Management farm support team comprises Andrew Beattie and Tim Salter.
This group meets with Mr Gampala monthly to discuss budgets - both physical and financial - and upcoming management decisions.
The team usually starts the meetings with a paddock walk and assessment of pre and post-grazing residuals. It then discusses the cows and any labour issues.
After the operations part, the meeting moves to the office to look at budgets and how the business is performing year to date - comparing the actual and forecast budget.
"It's great to discuss with other people and they try to give me insights of how I'm tracking," Mr Gampala said.
"I think it's really good to have a look at the actual numbers."
But the budget was just a guide.
"This is what you thought when you started the financial year," Mr Gampala said.
"This is how you're travelling.
"Things might change like this year.
"It's been so dry we had to go buy a bit more feed from outside."
Sustainability is also a major focus for Mr Gampala.
"For many of us, dairy isn't just a business-it's a way of life," he said.
"It's the foundation of our livelihoods, our communities and our traditions.
"In the face of fluctuating milk prices and rising production costs, sustainable farming practices have become more important than ever.
"We must strive for low nitrogen inputs, regardless of market conditions, and focus on maximising milk production per unit of resources.
This isn't just about profit margins; it's about ensuring the longevity and resilience of our farms for future generations.
"As we look towards the future of Dalmore, we must be very conscious of what we're leaving behind."
