Tightly held farmland for sale near Port Lincoln offers options

A versatile farming block in a tightly held corner of the lower Eyre Peninsula offers lots of possibilities.
With about 135 hectares (333 acres) of cropping country and the lifestyle opportunities of being close to the coast, Toolka is an intriguing offer.
The Sleaford farm is just 25km south of Port Lincoln and takes in a total area of 165ha (408 acres) in an area where farming country is hard to find.
The farm is close to the Sleaford coast on the lower Eyre Peninsula and is also home to a local koala population, agents from Elders Real Estate said.
With about 135ha cleared and arable for cropping, the balance of the land is made up of about 30ha of infrastructure, dams and native vegetation.
That vegetation acts as shelter belts for livestock and is home to some of the local koalas.
"This property is located in a very tightly held area," agents said.
No price has been offered for the block which is for sale by expressions of interest closing on Tuesday, August 27.
Despite the good soil type and cropping capabilities, the vendor has been running a sheep/cattle livestock program.
Each year the owner crops a single paddock for hay and sows pastures into the remaining paddocks for livestock grazing.
The property has secure water from a series of dams and bore water equipped with a solar pump connected to a series of tanks and troughs.
Farm infrastructure includes sundry sheds, sheep and cattle yards.
Agents said all of the farm's fences "are in great condition".
Agents expect the farm will attract interest for lifestyle opportunities as well despite being good, reliable agricultural land.
"The location is exceptional, particularly for those that love outdoor activities like surfing, fishing, camping etc," agent Luke Duncan said.
"Here, you are close to Fishery Bay, Wreck Beach and the Lincoln National Park, where you are spoilt with an abundance of wonderful activities."
Building a new home to take advantage of the coastal views is subject to local council approval.
For more information contact Luke Duncan from Elders Real Estate on 0458 141321.
