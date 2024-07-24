Australia would seek to be carved-out from Trump's 10pc tariff threat

Former President Donald Trump has floated a flat tariff of 10 per cent on all imports that would heavily impact the Australian livestock industry and risk a trade war if he were elected to a second term in the White House.
The US runs a large trade surplus with Australia, with foreign investment of more than $1 trillion and two-way trade sitting at around $77 billion, making it the nation's second largest source of imports ($52b) and fourth largest export market at $25b.
A hefty tariff would come at a bad time for an Australian livestock industry after periods of low profit punctuated by a spike associated with post-drought restocking, with the latest data showing the US is currently taking 19 per cent of Australia's total beef production and 22pc of total sheep meat exports.
A source said the Australian government would continue to engage with US lawmakers in a "constructive and pragmatic manner" in the lead-up to, and following, November's Presidential elections.
However, it will also be "reinforcing" its commitment with the US Government and Congress of the day to "rules-based global trade", that includes open and competitive markets, "to deliver outcomes in Australia's national interest".
However, the isolationist trade and economic views of a resurgent Trump, a self-declared "Tariff Man", threatens to shelve those rules and derail the free trade world order.
Along with the 10pc duties on all imports, that Trump wants to use to fund a general tax cut and make domestic manufacturing great again, the former president will double-down on superpower rival China - Australia's largest trading partner - with a potential tariff of 50 to 60pc on imports.
This would have major ramifications for Australia if China's growth slowed and its demand for agricultural and mining products eased.
Australia has notched-up record terms of trade in recent years which shielded it somewhat from the global inflationary crisis and was responsible for recent federal budgets showing a temporary surplus.
The Republicans placed duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports in the first Trump administration.
Insiders believe "dialogue" has been increasing in recent months between Canberra and the Republican Party on the potential tariff, to form relationships and on things like who could become the US Trade Ambassador and Secretary of State should the GOP win.
Current Vice President Kamala Harris is favourite to secure the Democratic nomination after President Joe Biden decided to not nominate and would be predicted to continue the Biden administration's multilateral, targeted trade policy.
Meanwhile, Shadow Trade Minister Kevin Hogan told ACM-Agri that Trump's proposed tariffs had the potential to spark a global trade war and retaliatory action from some countries.
"The last thing I would like to see is a tariff war happening between countries and to go back to high tariffs, I think that would be to the economic detriment of most countries who did that," he said.
Australia was carved out of US Section 232 tariffs and import quotas announced by then President Trump on aluminium and steel implemented in 2018 after intensive lobbying by the then Coalition government.
Mr Hogan said Australia was a prosperous nation because of its open trading economy and that he would negotiate to sequester Australia from any new tariff regime should he become trade minister, pointing out that as trade has increased in recent decades, the world's population living in poverty has decreased.
"I would say 'look carve us out, we won't put tariffs on you, don't put tariffs on us', we think that would be in the best interests of all," he said.
"We have a long-standing relationship (and) a lot of these things, and I don't want to overstate or understate this, can come down to personal relationships, like a phone call.
"When there are issues, minister to minister dialogue is important, and leader to leader dialogue is exceptionally important.
"It also cannot be overstated how important the personal relationships are that any Prime Minister forms with other world leaders, especially our major trading partners."
A trump card for Australia could be the Australia-United States Free Trade Agreement, which will mark 20 years next year, that underpins its commercial ties with the US.
In seeking to be exempt from a 10pc impost, negotiators will point to the critical minerals trade and investment and other exports the US needs for the net zero transition.
It is also likely arguments around defence and regional strategic positioning will also be given a run.
Last week, Ms. Harris reiterated earlier criticism of Trump's 10pc plan, saying the policy would inflate the cost of gas, clothing and groceries.
However, Biden not only retained Trump's tariffs when in office but added more, particularly new duties on Chinese imports of lithium, solar and electric vehicle technology.
Polling and bookmaker odds shows Trump ahead of Ms Harris but the gap has been closing in recent days.
Former Australian ambassador to Washington Joe Hockey, who was seen as integral to securing the exemption under s232, said from last week's Republican convention that Mr Albanese should be straight on the phone to Trump and be catering to his transactional nature.
However, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull warned against grovelling and insisted that "standing up to Trump and, in doing so, persuading him to change his mind" was the right plan of attack.
Meanwhile, Congressman Adam Smith told the ABC on Wednesday that a key Democrat campaign mission would be to convince voters that Trump's "isolationist unpredictability" would injure key partnerships and alliances and threaten US national security objectives.
It is also barely a remote possibility that current Trade Minister Don Farrell or Mr Hogan would consider retaliatory tariffs under any circumstances, but particularly amid a domestic cost-of-living crunch given the devices are prone to cause higher inflation and lower economic growth.
However, if there was a new tariff slapped on US imports it would hit agriculture significantly given approximately 95pc of all agricultural machinery and equipment used in Australia are imported and more than 70pc of Australia's agricultural machinery imports come from the USA and EU.
