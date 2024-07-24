Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Australia would seek to be carved-out from Trump's 10pc tariff threat

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 25 2024 - 8:44am, first published 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia would seek to be carved-out from Trump's 10pc tariff threat. Picture supplied.
Australia would seek to be carved-out from Trump's 10pc tariff threat. Picture supplied.

Former President Donald Trump has floated a flat tariff of 10 per cent on all imports that would heavily impact the Australian livestock industry and risk a trade war if he were elected to a second term in the White House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.