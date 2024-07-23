Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Diversity, technology adoption key to success on tropical Queensland farm

July 23 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martens farms at Bundaberg in Queensland. Picture supplied
Andrew Martens farms at Bundaberg in Queensland. Picture supplied

In tropical Queensland, farmer Andrew Martens has learnt that pragmatism and practicality is key to keeping operations going.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.