Farmers' machinery buying intentions and habits revealed at conference

Machinery sales have been tough since July last year, with tighter conditions coinciding with the end of tax deductions on big ticket asset purchases.
Since July 1 last year, equipment which qualified for instant tax write-offs, or temporary full expensing, had to be priced at $20,000 or less, replacing the unlimited price arrangement introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But where to for machinery sales from here?
At the Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia conference held in Melbourne on July 18, Kynetec senior manager Melinda Haley presented a state of the industry report.
Ms Haley said year-to-date tractor sales to the end of June were down 30 per cent.
"I don't think would come as a surprise," she said.
"If you look at it over time though, if you took out those bumper years of sales, it (this year's figure) wouldn't look too bad.
"It's bringing things back in line with if COVID-19 hadn't happened."
Smaller horsepower tractor sales had been the most affected since the change to temporary full expensing.
"The less than 60 horsepower tractors have had major declines, while the 200-plus horsepower ranges are holding on a lot better," Ms Haley said.
States fared very differently in terms of sales.
"Looking around the country, having the higher horsepower tractors holding on better, it lines up with Western Australian sales declining but nowhere near as far as the eastern states," Ms Haley said.
Combines sales are 50 per cent down year-to-date.
"But we're still sitting above the average when you look back," Ms Haley said.
"If you take out the two years (of high sales) we're not really travelling too bad."
Baler sales are down 20pc, with large square bales the only growth area.
Ms Haley said the seasonal outlook, coupled with relatively good grain prices, meant farmers incomes "don't look too bad" for this year.
But data covering June 2013 to June 2023 showed farm debt had risen by 92pc over that time. Over the same period, farm businesses declined by 7pc.
A positive was that terms of trade were improving.
"Chemical and fertiliser costs have come away but that's still propped up by labour costs and interest rates," Ms Haley said.
Kynetec have brought back their Business Barometer survey.
The most recent one attracted 118 survey responses and good coverage across the states.
"In terms of the sentiment of the dealers, we've got a growing number of dealers that are seeing a reduced satisfaction in their turnover levels and I don't think there's any surprises there," Ms Haley said.
"Queensland and South Australia are the two states where the satisfaction levels are holding steady.
"If you look at their thoughts for the next six months, we've got a reduced number of dealers who said they can see their income or turnover is going to increase. Looking around the states, Western Australia and Tasmania are feeling a little bit more positive."
Inventory levels for new machinery are high for all types of equipment, and consistently high across all the states. Used inventory levels have increased as well.
"Looking at the numbers and what dealers have said to us, we asked 'when is this going to change'," Ms Haley said.
Kynetec put out a survey to its online community of farmers, drawing 184 respondents covering over 500,000 hectares.
"Farmers are saying that they foresee in the next two to three years an improvement in their economic conditions, with WA and SA being the strongest," Ms Haley said.
Questions were asked about machinery ownership - with the average farm owning 3.06 machinery types. Ninety nine per cent owned a tractor, along with a high proportion of combine owners.
"We asked them when did you last purchase a machine and if we focus on the tractor story, 10pc purchased in the last six months," she said.
Twelve per cent purchased in the last six to 12 months.
Survey respondents were also asked if they were purchasing new or used equipment, with 61pc buying new gear.
Farmers were also asked when they were planning to purchase again.
"Only 2pc of our tractor buyers were planning to do so in the next six months," Ms Haley said.
"7pc were looking to buy in the next 6 to 12 months and 36pc were unsure."
When restricted to only farmers who were going to buy new tractors, the figure for purchases planned for the next six months rose to 3pc.
In the six to 12 months timeframe were 8pc of respondents and 29pc were unsure.
Survey respondents were also asked about their tractor replacement cycles.
"Ten per cent are replacing them every three to five years," Ms Haley said.
"Twenty four per cent are in a five to seven year cycle."
The research also showed farmers were generally brand-loyal, with 47pc of respondents saying they bought the same brand of tractors and didn't switch. There were 44pc of respondents who said they weren't particularly loyal to any one brand.
"With the people who said they buy the same brand, we asked them why do they stick with the same brand?" Ms Haley said
"They said reliability, the dealer, local service, availability of parts, they're happy with them, it's convenient, good back-up - these were all the sorts of things that were being mentioned when we asked why would you stay with the same brand."
