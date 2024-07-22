Tensions rise as farmers await verdict on proposed mineral sands mine

A group of angry grain growers in the southern Mallee say they are now playing a waiting game on a proposed mineral sands mine.
After a six-week public inquiry ended in May, a government planning panel has made its recommendations on whether the mine should go ahead.
The farmers have united in opposition to the VHM Ltd proposal south of Swan Hill claiming the mine would place their prized cropping country on the Cannie Ridge at risk.
VHM's flagship Goschen project will mean 20-25 years of round-the-clock mining to open cut five million tonnes of mineral sands and rare earths every year.
The planning panel's recommendations remain a secret and there is no timeline on whether the government will make its decision.
A similar proposal for the Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine near Horsham is still on hold despite expectations of a government decision late last year.
That mine has been years in the planning pipeline.
On the Cannie Ridge near Lalbert, farmer Craige Kennedy is spokesman for irate local farmers under the Mine Free Mallee Farms banner and said "the waiting game continues".
Mr Kennedy said since the panel's hearings wound up, MFMF had spoken to other communities concerned about the growing number of proposed mines across the Wimmera, Mallee and southern NSW.
He said the group would attend the Speed Field Days later this month to talk about the impacts these mines would have on farming communities.
"Given the evidence produced by MFMF experts on radiation, groundwater, noise, dust, economics, rehabilitation and rare earth processing, we can't see how this project can proceed," he said.
The freehold land for the mine has already been bought from willing sellers for its Goschen mine which covers about 1534 hectares (3791 acres).
A government spokeswoman said the Inquiry and Advisory Committee had submitted its final report to the Department of Transport and Planning "for assessment to enable their recommendation" to the Planning Minister.
"Any proposal will be considered on its merits," the spokeswoman said.
VHM Ltd has told shareholders the lodging of the inquiry report was "an important milestone" for the company wanting to progress its plans to begin open cut mining.
"Should the Goschen Project Environment Effects Statement receive a favourable Ministerial recommendation, the Mining Licence can then be assessed for approval by the Earth Resources Regulator," the Melbourne-headquartered company said.
VHM has already signed a "partnership agreement" with an earthmoving company although the government is still to sign off on the project.
A positive ministerial assessment for the Goschen project would allow VHM to ultimately make its final investment decision.
VHM has repeatedly said it wants to get moving as quickly as possible once all the approvals are in place.
