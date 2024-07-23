Farm Online
Home/Dairy

'Rock solid' Saputo Tassie workers to stay on strike for as long as it takes

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maintenance workers from Burnie's Saputo Dairy Australia factory have been on strike for six weeks. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
Maintenance workers from Burnie's Saputo Dairy Australia factory have been on strike for six weeks. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

Maintenance workers at Saputo's Burnie factory say they are prepared to stay on strike for at least another six weeks as part of a pay dispute with the major dairy company.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at The Advocate. Story tips and goss can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.