Get $220/ha of nitrogen through better nodulation

Farmers take keen interest in the above-ground progress of their crops, but for pulse crops much of the main action is taking place underground.
FAR Australia research manager Tom Price said the simple, yet critical step to growing good pulse crops was good inoculation, leading to good nodulation, the process where legume crops interact with soil rhizobia that use the plant roots to convert atmospheric nitrogen into soil nitrogen the plant can use.
"Good nodulation is the fundamental ingredient for successful pulse crops," Mr Price said at last week's Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) update in Nhill, Vic.
Mr Price has been working on a trial growing pulses in high rainfall zone regions where there is not widespread pulse production, with sites at Bundalong in north-east Victoria and Gnarwarre in the Western District.
He said good nodulation could help fill a pulse crop's nutrient supply.
"With a well nodulated crop we found an application of nitrogen fertiliser did not increase yield."
In crops with a poorer nodulation rate, nitrogen fertiliser could make up for the lack of biologically created nitrogen, bringing crop yields up to the same as those trial plots that had been inoculated.
For growers looking to bolster soil nitrogen levels for the following crop, Mr Price said creating biomass was critical.
"Nitrogen fixation is closely related to crop biomass, where for every tonne of above ground biomass an average of 31 kilograms a hectare of nitrogen is fixed, provided the crop is well nodulated."
Throughout the trials there was an average of $220/ha of nitrogen fixed, based on a urea price of $700 a tonne.
"Combined with the good price for grain pulses, this can make pulse crops a really valuable part of the overall rotation."
However, he cautioned growers they also needed to factor in the nitrogen exported via either grain or fodder yields.
