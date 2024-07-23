Farm auction cash is blowing in the wind

A small sheep block near Ballarat crowned by a pair of wind turbines has sold at auction for $8100 per acre.
It was a solid result for the owner of the windy farmland near Waubra who collected $770,600 for the 39 hectare (96 acre) block.
If potential buyers for the Waubra block missed out in last week's AuctionsPlus offering, there is another farm offering in South Australia also offering a wind turbine lease as part of the deal.
Expressions of interest for the attractive irrigation farm at German Flat, west of Mount Gambier, close on Monday.
With 255 hectares (630 acres), the high rainfall Duckhole Flat property already has many agricultural qualities even without the turbine cash.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the annual lease payments from the turbines is about $30,000.
For more information on the SA offering contact Damian Venn from Elders Real Estate on 0438 904771.
On the Victorian auction, selling agents from Nutrien Harcourts had highlighted the extra income provided for the otherwise nondescript block for the two turbines.
The two turbines are part of a much larger wind farm in the district - neighbouring farms are dotted with them.
The turbines are the dominant feature on the block which was sold without a home and little farm infrastructure other than stock water supplies and fencing.
Hilly Waubra, about 30km to the north-west of Ballarat, was one of the earliest wind farm locations in the state and went operational in 2009, now hosting 128 turbines.
The Waubra Wind Farm was once the biggest wind farm in the Southern Hemisphere.
Abour an hour's travel time to the south, the Golden Plains Wind Farm at Rokewood, a small country town about 60km north west of Geelong, has planning approval for more than 200 turbines across 16,739ha (41,363 acres) of mostly farm land.
The Waubra wind farm is built on cleared, undulating land, which its builders said was a mix of dairy, cattle, sheep and crop farming land.
Back at Waubra in Victoria, annual average rainfall for the block is said to be around 700mm.
Agents said the Glenbrae block was an ideal farming out paddock or add-on land.
The property has five main paddocks with the majority deemed arable.
There are two catchment dams and several native plantations providing stock shelter.
"A rare opportunity to purchase a passive income producing property, whilst running your own farming operation," agents suggested.
