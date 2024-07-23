Farm Online
Impressive Oaklands delivers award winning sheep and outstanding crops

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 23 2024 - 4:00pm
Oaklands will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Forbes on August 28, If not sold prior. Picture supplied
Oaklands will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Forbes on August 28, If not sold prior. Picture supplied

Oaklands is a highly impressive 628 hectare (1552 acre) mixing farming property noted for producing award winning sheep and outstanding crops.

