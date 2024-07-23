November rate cut tipped by Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk

Interest rate relief could be on the cards as early as November, according to Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.
Mr Smirk was one of the guest speakers at the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference held in Melbourne on July 18.
With the current cash rate sitting at 4.35 per cent, Mr Smirk is predicting a 0.25pc fall towards the end of the year. But he said this was contingent on inflation and there was still a risk of a delay.
"In our view, we'll still see a rate cut in November," he said.
"There's more likely to be rate cut than a hike. While we aren't in a recession, it's still pretty tough.
"Inflation is still tracking down so the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) still has scope to cut rates this year."
Looking further out, a cash rate of 3.6pc is predicted by the middle of next year, and 3.1pc by the end of 2025.
The Australian dollar is tipped to climb into the plus US$0.70 area by the end of 2025.
Unemployment is tipped to sit around 4.6pc in 2025, inflation at 3.1pc and wages growth at 3.0pc.
"Terms of trade are expected to lift by 2pc in 2024-2025, the first increase since 2020-2021," Mr Smirk said.
Mr Smirk said there were a range of issues that could cloud the outlook including increasing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty.
He said while globalisation has not ended, the trade in goods, services and ideas was not as free flowing as it had been in the past, and the global transition to a low carbon world required a significant lift in investment and introduced greater uncertainty around the shape of the future economy.
"If climate change is only as bad as expected, we are far from ready to manage it," he said.
Also of concern was that increasing political division could lead to savage swings in policy and an overall general trend towards more nativist policies.
Mr Smirk said the global economic outlook remained supportive, rather than particularly exciting, for Australia.
"Australia is doing OK compared to the rest of the world, most countries are pretty stagnant," he said.
"There's nothing of the scale of what we saw post-COVID.
"China is not going to boom, but it's also not going to crash."
Mr Smirk said consumer spending was slightly better than previous estimates suggested but this had depleted more pandemic savings than expected.
But he said the wider economy was tracking for a relatively soft landing, with the recession risk low and unemployment rising due to slower hiring rather than increased firing.
Mr Smirk said population growth had passed its peak, and this moderation would see slower growth in demand. He said labour shortages were easing.
"At one stage there was less than one unemployed person for every job, now it's about five," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.