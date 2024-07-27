Sporadic demand and tightening stocks

International prices continued to be weighed by the progressing northern hemisphere harvest last week and flowed through to Australian grain prices.
Last week large international buyers Egypt and Algeria purchased 770,000 tonnes and around 700,000t respectively, mostly from Russia, though may indicate global price weakness is attracting demand.
Interestingly Chicago Board of Trade, Kansas Board of Trade, and European Matif wheat futures all bounced strongly off the price lows at the end of last week.
In Australia, buyers generally have lower price ideas than many growers' sell price targets, however at times are needing grain and bidding prices up closer to grower targets to secure grain.
This means demand has been sporadic and very specific for grain quality and locations. Buyers are more able to push bids higher for specific grain they can make work into a sale or use they have.
Buyer appetite for grain stored on-farm has at times appeared to be stronger than demand for grain in warehouse.
This may reflect the extra flexibility grain on-farm provides buyers to use their logistic expertise to execute trades efficiently and ultimately get closer to grower asking prices.
Interestingly prices for feed barley are now at similar levels to the lower feed and general-purpose wheat grades through South Australia and the eastern states.
This is unusual given wheat has a superior nutrient benefit over barley in most feed rations and may reflect tightening Australian barley stocks and strong export demand, particularly into China.
Leading Australian independent crop analyst Australian Crop Forecasters recently estimated Australian barley stocks to halve from 5.4 million tonnes in 22/23 to 2.7mt in 23/24.
It estimates Australian wheat carry-out stocks to also reduce significantly from 5.3mt in 22/23 to 2.9mt in 23/24.
Looking further ahead, ACF estimates 24/25 Australian wheat ending stocks will fall to 2.3mt, the lowest in more than a decade, assuming an Australian crop of 29mt.
Wheat stocks are not just tight around the world but in Australia also. Yet falls in grain prices recently both internationally and here in Australia would suggest otherwise.
When demand is sporadic, as it is currently in Australian markets, it's important for growers, and their agents acting on their behalf, to be proactive and offer grain for sale at the price they want.
All buyers can then see it and try to buy it. Growers create demand for their grain and are less likely to miss out if the demand is hard to predict and only there for a short time.
