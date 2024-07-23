Farm Online
Derby trainer breaks long drought in iconic Outback cup

By Hayley Warden
July 23 2024 - 5:30pm
Vevinsky crosses the finish line to win the 2024 Derby Cup with jockey Kristo Sardelic in the saddle and (inset) trainer Kelvin Moore celebrates after the win. Pictures supplied by West Kimberley Turf Club
It was a dream come true and exactly what the crowd had hoped for when Vevinsky crossed the finish line in first place at the Derby Cup, securing trainer Kelvin Moore's inaugural victory in this premier country race on Saturday.

