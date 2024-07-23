Derby trainer breaks long drought in iconic Outback cup

It was a dream come true and exactly what the crowd had hoped for when Vevinsky crossed the finish line in first place at the Derby Cup, securing trainer Kelvin Moore's inaugural victory in this premier country race on Saturday.
For decades, the Derby-based trainer had relentlessly pursued success in his hometown cup.
Before the race, Moore confided to ACM Agri that winning the Derby Cup would be the crowning achievement of his career.
"It was huge, I think we had all of Australia helping," Mr Moore said.
"I've never tried to answer so many messages on my phone in my life."
Vevinsky had been acquired just a few months earlier from Serpentine-based trainer David Harrison, with ownership shared among Moore's family members and close friends.
The horse jumped from barrier one and was partnered by apprentice jockey Kristo Sardelic.
"We had been trying to get him to jump out and go forward, and on Saturday, he had the opportunity to do that," Mr Moore said.
"He got to the front at about the 800-metre mark, and as they say, everything else is history."
Mr Moore emphasised the dedicated efforts behind the scenes by the West Kimberley Turf Club that contribute to the popularity of the iconic Outback race meeting, which this year drew a capped crowd of 2000 racegoers.
"Our club, committee and volunteers did a fantastic job," he said.
"It was a massive day, and in the end, with crowd control, we were turning people away at the gate."
