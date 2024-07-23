B-double of bullocks now worth $12,000 more than start of month

The near-vertical spike in the finished cattle market has now driven prices across most categories to the highest point they've been in more than a year, delivering hundreds per animal back to the farmgate.
A 550 kilogram northern grassfed bullock is today worth $180 more than it was at the start of July. A 300 kilogram southern weaner is worth $92 more.
To put that in perspective a B-double load of bullocks is worth almost $12,000 more.
Agents say restockers have returned to the rails in significant numbers, encouraged by both rain and the ripper prices on offer for finished cattle.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has jumped 76 cents a kilogram carcase weight in the past month and is today sitting at 79c above the year-ago value. It is a whopping 306c above where it was in October last year, which was at the bottom of the big El Nino fear driven market decline.
The processor cow, however, remains the headline act. The average price per head has gone from $1164 on June 23 to $1606 today.
That has been driven by fast-rising demand for manufacturing beef from the United States, which is headed into what is expected to be a very lengthy period of low beef production while herds are rebuilt post-drought.
US imported beef prices are up 16pc since the start of the year.
The rising market is happening against a backdrop of national saleyard throughput continuing to increase, which suggests it is all demand-driven and therefore confidence must be building.
However, many agents and producers are not convinced and are still wary of what is ahead.
Central Queensland pastoralist Ian McCamley said the latest rain covered a big part of Queensland and had kept a lid on the flow of supply.
"At the same time, increased capacity in southern plants has added up to a significant number of extra cattle being able to be slaughtered each week and we also have JBS Dinmore in Queensland with extra capacity," he said.
"All those things have come together nicely. But there are still a lot of young cattle out there and the numbers will keep coming forward.
"From here in, there is going to be a lot of supply that has to find a market and it will come down to what can be processed."
Mr McCamley felt there was still some space in northern paddocks and "a bit more demand to be had if people work up the confidence".
"You can never not talk about the weather when you talk about the cattle market so I think a lot will depend on how people see spring playing out," he said.
Victorian Farmers Federation livestock president Scott Young agreed.
"There are so many variables going into this spring and that means there is still a lot of caution about," he said.
"Some areas in Victoria have had the worst conditions ever seen and others are travelling about average.
"The challenge where it's dry has been that it is generally such reliable country that a lot of people opted to feed stock through, expecting a break every week but they are still waiting.
"At any point they could opt to sell.
"Where the conditions have been better, people haven't really taken on any extra stock because it wasn't a great autumn break, so there could be demand there if things go well in spring.
"A lot will depend on whether hay crops come up. Fodder stocks are very low."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.