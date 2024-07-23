Farm Online
Home/Beef

B-double of bullocks now worth $12,000 more than start of month

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 23 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crunching the numbers on the spike in cattle prices adds up to thousands more per b-double load. File photo.
Crunching the numbers on the spike in cattle prices adds up to thousands more per b-double load. File photo.

The near-vertical spike in the finished cattle market has now driven prices across most categories to the highest point they've been in more than a year, delivering hundreds per animal back to the farmgate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.