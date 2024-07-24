Time running out to have your say on Regional Telecommunications Review

Anyone living and working in regional, rural and remote communities has less than a week to have their say on telecommunications issues as part of the federal government's Regional Telecommunications Review.
Review Committee chair Alannah MacTiernan urged people to spread the word about providing feedback on the review before submissions close on Wednesday July 31 at 11:59pm.
"This opportunity comes around only once every three years and we are in the final stretch before the committee delivers its recommendations back to government," she said.
"People in regional, rural and remote Australia are relying on telecommunications services more than ever before and reliable, high-speed connectivity supports public safety, day-to-day business, social inclusion and access to essential health and education services.
"I would encourage every regional Australian to tell their friends, family, and colleagues about this opportunity and to get their own views in ahead of the closing date."
Feedback can be submitted in a number of ways including:
The input of local communities will form an essential part of the review - held once every three years.
Previous reviews have led to policy initiatives and programs such as the Mobile Black Spot Program and the National Audit of Mobile Coverage; as a direct result of community feedback.
The Terms of Reference, set by Federal Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, outline the key focus areas in the review, including the:
The committee will report to Minister Rowland by December 31.
