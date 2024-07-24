Farm Online

Time running out to have your say on Regional Telecommunications Review

July 25 2024 - 7:30am
Regional residents have until the end of Wednesday July 31 to provide feedback to the federal government's Regional Telecommunications Review. File picture
Regional residents have until the end of Wednesday July 31 to provide feedback to the federal government's Regional Telecommunications Review. File picture

Anyone living and working in regional, rural and remote communities has less than a week to have their say on telecommunications issues as part of the federal government's Regional Telecommunications Review.

