Rex boardroom at war: Former chair wants directors sacked

Country airline group, Regional Express, is holding off setting the date for a potentially dramatic shareholder meeting after its influential former chairman called for the sacking of almost all board directors.
Singaporean businessman and foundation Rex shareholder, Lim Kim Hai, only stepped down from his long-time executive chairman's job last month, but has now launched an audacious bid to revamp the board.
He still remains a director, but wants to turf out his successor in the chairman's job, and former long serving deputy, John Sharp, as well as the airline's former chief pilot and managing director, Jim Davies.
Mr Lim also wants shareholders to vote out Professor Ronald Bartsch, a pilot and aviation law specialist, as well as another foundation shareholder and Singaporean businessman, Lee Thian Soo.
No explanation for the boardroom rift has been offered by any of the directors involved.
The only director excluded from Mr Lim's proposed purge is Lincoln Pan, who represents another key investor, PAG Asia Capital.
PAG invested $150 million in early 2021 to help fund Rex's move into Boeing jet services between Australian capital cities, including its most recent service between Perth and Melbourne, which began in late June.
Mr Sharp and other Rex officials have so far stayed silent about Mr Lim's call for a shareholder meeting under sections 203D and 249D of the Corporations Act.
By law a date has to be announced within 21 days of the request being made by a shareholder who holds at least a five per cent stake in the company.
Mr Lim owns about 17pc of Regional Express.
His seed funding 22 years ago helped build Rex's regional airline, charter and freight services based on Saab turboprop aircraft in the Hazelton Airlines fleet, after Hazelton and Kendall Airlines collapsed with the Ansett Australia Group in 2002.
Wagga Wagga-based Rex swiftly became Australia's biggest independent regional airline, now flying to 56 destinations in all states, including its 12 major city jet service routes.
Unless backroom talks with Mr Lim can find a compromise or resolve his concerns, a meeting date will need to be set by early August.
The general shareholder meeting must then be held before mid September.
A statement from the company advised it would comply with its obligations, but there was limited information able to be provided at this stage.
A general meeting date would be made public "when Rex releases the notice of meeting to shareholders and the Australian Securities exchange".
Until then the airline would make no further comment.
Mr Lim's call for shareholders to dump the four directors and any other directors appointed by the board before a general meeting was accompanied by a request to vote on his recommended appointments as replacement directors - Lim Kang Song and Mukul Soul.
No specific details of their business qualifications or relationship with the former chairman were spelt out.
Mr Lim's decision to step down from his chairman's role in early June followed lingering concerns about the transparency of corporate governance practices at Rex in recent years, including last year's delay in reporting the airline would not meet its 2022-23 profit forecasts.
The delay led to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission investigating Mr Lim's explanation that the ASX profit warning was delayed because he had been reviewing the data.
In 2022 the ASX also queried the chairman's undeclared relationship with Rex's partner in the $48m purchase of freight and fly-in-fly-out passenger carrier National Jet Express.
The partnership investment came from funds raised by Mr Lim and his brother-in-law.
However, new chairman, Mr Sharp noted when Mr Lim stepped down from the role, how the executive chairman had given extraordinary service to the Rex Group.
He had grown the company from a small regional operator to one of Australia's major aviation businesses.
Even so, Rex's share price has struggled to maintain altitude in the past year, slipping from about 90 cents in January to a 56c low in June before recovering, then drifting back around 57c this week.
In early 2021, as it prepared to launch its jet service, Rex shares were worth more than $2, slipping to $1.55 by early last year.
Although the Boeing 737-800 fleet has gradually expanded, it has struggled to be profitable, while Rex's turboprop services to regional airports have been disrupted by critical staff and parts shortages.
However, Rex has continually scored highly for on-time arrival and departures, and in May toppled both the major players, Qantas and Virgin, to be Australia's most reliable major airline, according to the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.