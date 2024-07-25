Croplands partners to expand footprint in nut and tall tree crop markets

Nufarm's Croplands and Nelson Mfg Co, a premium manufacturer of air-blast sprayers based in California, have entered into a new distribution partnership.
The partnership will deliver a range of high quality, robust and reliable high performance trailed and self-propelled orchard sprayer Nelson Hardie units to the rapidly growing Australian and New Zealand nut and tall tree crop markets.
Nelson Hardie's range of high-performance orchard sprayers are ideally suited to densely planted crops such as almond and citrus, and excel in challenging mature tall tree crops like macadamias and avocados.
The Nelson Hardie range is extensive and has a model to suit all requirements with heavy duty chassis and stainless steel tanks standard.
PTO fan driven models are fitted with single 34" or 40" fan or dual 34" fan and are available up to 4000L.
Engine drive models are powered by John Deere diesel engines ranging from 125 to 325 horsepower, fitted with a single 40", dual 34", dual 40" and dual 46" fan.
The new SP40 self-propelled sprayer with 4WD drive and steer is powered by a 174hp John Deere diesel engine with a single 40" fan in 2000-4000L tank sizes.
This distribution agreement leverages Croplands extensive commercial footprint and decades of horticulture expertise.
"Croplands are super excited to partner with another iconic brand to complement our own range, to now offer a complete line of air-blast sprayers to the rapidly expanding Australian nut and tree crop market," Croplands general manager Sean Mulvaney said.
"Both Croplands and Nelson Mfg Co, use common componentry and share a dual focus on optimising technology through set-up, calibration and after sales support. We are committed to a seamless transition for current owners and look forward to further embedding the Nelson Hardie range into our local markets."
Nelson Mfg Co president Mike Estes also welcomed the partnership.
"Croplands was an obvious choice for us to partner with in Australia given their strong connection to the industry, national footprint and proven track record," he said.
"We are excited to partner with the team to support our full air-blast product range down under. Croplands truly values strong customer support, which aligns perfectly with our values."
