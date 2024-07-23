Shipping costs set to rise as companies aim to meet environmental targets

Shipping costs lifted on the back of ongoing issues in the Red Sea and they could be set to rise further as companies aim to meeting increasing environmental regulations.
This was one of the messages from Wallenius Wilhelmsen senior vice president logistics services Kim Buoy at the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia annual conference in Melbourne on July 18.
Mr Buoy said about 90 per cent of the equipment most Australian machinery dealers were handling was coming in via international shipping.
But he said if you looked at all the shipping routes around the world, Australia was a relatively small player.
"In the global container trade there is almost 150 million containers being shipped," he said.
"There's about 3 million containers coming into Australia and about 1.5m going out.
"It's something to reflect on when we think about where Australia sits in the global shipping context.
"It's a challenging market to be in when you think about shipping costs."
The Suez Canal, one of the most important waterways for global trade, had blockages and ongoing issues due to attacks by Houthi rebels, leading to longer shipment routes.
"Everyone knows there's a lot of uncertainty around the world now and this is impacting shipping enormously," Mr Buoy said.
"Ships that have to travel from Europe to Asia now have to travel around Africa, which adds significant time to the voyage.
"It means that operational costs for shipping are becoming more expensive."
Mr Buoy said adding to shipping cost pressure was stricter environmental regulations that were happening right around the world.
"I don't think anyone would say we're against environmental regulations, we want all ships to reduce their emissions," he said.
But Mr Buoy said there were enormous costs associated with this re-fitting of the global fleet, with one shipping carrier estimating it would cost the company $15 billion to become net zero by 2050.
"Someone's going to have to pay for that and I'm sure it won't purely be the shipping company," Mr Buoy said.
Trade fragmentation was another pressing issue for the industry.
"I think there'll be a lot more tariffs on trade going forward and that means we're going to see more fragmentation of production," Mr Buoy said.
"Companies that produce, for example, tractors in Korea today, they might find that maybe they have to produce them in Europe in the future because of trade tariffs, in the same way as cars. Maybe it's good because it'll mean we see more Chinese cars come to Australia because they can't sell them in Europe or North America."
Mr Buoy said challenges were also likely to come from how the Chinese economy was tracking.
"No one really knows how the Chinese will react to a downward economy," he said.
"One thing I can guarantee is that if China is sneezing, the rest of the world will catch a cold."
Mr Buoy said there were other important areas that were critical to think about moving forward.
"The demand for shipping services is still much, much higher than supply," he said.
"At least for the next 12 to 24 months there will be a lack of shipping capacity.
"Port and terminal congestion also remains a global challenge.
"There's more shipping options into Australia today than there's ever been from most destinations so you should use that to your advantage and talk to the experts and shipping companies.
"I'd recommend you build buffers in your supply chain. Budget for increased shipping costs and lock in rates now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.