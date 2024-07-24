Farm Online
Golden Triangle aggregation with price expectations over $32 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 24 2024 - 2:00pm
A Golden Triangle aggregation has returned to the market, with price expectations of more than $32 million. Picture supplied
Outstanding 3260 hectare (8056 acre) Golden Triangle aggregation Terlings and Dundenoon has returned to the market, with price expectations of more than $32 million.

