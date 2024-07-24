Golden Triangle aggregation with price expectations over $32 million

Outstanding 3260 hectare (8056 acre) Golden Triangle aggregation Terlings and Dundenoon has returned to the market, with price expectations of more than $32 million.
Described as an institutional grade dryland cropping and grazing operation, the aggregation offered by Ed and Carina Shannon is made up of two non-contiguous land holdings located 3km apart.
Terlings covers 1860ha (4596 acres) and Dundenoon 1400ha (3459 acres) and are being offered as a whole or separate assets.
The country has a frontage to the Newell Highway and is located about 48km north east of Moree, 76km south west of Goondiwindi.
Some 73 per cent of the aggregation is arable, with the black, brown and red self-mulching clay soils suited to winter and summer crops including cotton.
The balance is grazing country with sheltered timbered areas.
Water is supplied from multiple dams, a double frontage to the Nee Nee Creek and an artesian bore.
Infrastructure includes machinery and hay sheds, 550 tonnes in elevated grain storage, a 1200t grain bunker, and cattle yards.
Terlings also has a historic seven bedroom homestead, while Dundenoon has a five bedroom Queenslander.
Preliminary studies by the Biodiversity Conservation Trust have identified environmental habitats for koalas and other endangered ecological communities, which have the potential to provide both ecological and financial benefits. Subdivision of the environmental area would be considered.
Expressions of interest close on August 28.
Contact Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, and Colin Medway, 0428 481 243, LAWD, or Sandy Bailey, 0406 109 492, Moree Real Estate.
