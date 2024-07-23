Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

SunRice buys another dog food brand for its CopRice stable

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 23 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SunRice's animal feed and nutrition business, CopRice has added the SavourLife pet food business to its stable. Photo supplied.
SunRice's animal feed and nutrition business, CopRice has added the SavourLife pet food business to its stable. Photo supplied.

Fresh from posting a record $68 million profit last month, SunRice has sealed a deal to expand its stockfeed and pet food business division, paying $20.3m for the SavourLife dog food brand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.