SunRice buys another dog food brand for its CopRice stable

Fresh from posting a record $68 million profit last month, SunRice has sealed a deal to expand its stockfeed and pet food business division, paying $20.3m for the SavourLife dog food brand.
SunRice's animal feed and nutrition business, CopRice, already makes Sydney-based SavourLife's premium dog food pellets and treats on contract at its Leeton plant in southern NSW.
CopRice's own animal product lines, made in NSW, Victoria and New Zealand, currently include the Drover, Family Dog and Working Dog brands.
SunRice managing director, Paul Serra, said the agribusiness had seen growing demand for premium companion animal products.
"With Australia having one of the highest dog ownership rates in the world, we believe SavourLife is well positioned to continue to grow," he said.
"SavourLife will also complement CopRice's existing products, which are known for their quality ingredients."
The acquisition would enable manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies and provide future growth opportunities for SunRice in the pet food market.
In June, after reporting the farmer-owned company's revenue jumped to almost $2 billion for 2023-24, Mr Serra flagged SunRice was scoping new domestic and international growth options to align with its broad food and rice product strengths and build on its current business momentum.
"This latest acquisition positions our CopRice business to further expand in the branded companion animal market," he said.
SavourLife had revenue of $33.4m and normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $2.8m in the year to April 30.
The business, established in 2012, has been notable for contributing half its profits to its social mission, to save and re-home abandoned dogs.
More than $8m has been donated to Australian dog rescue organisations, supporting the re-homing of more than 63,000 dogs.
Mr Serra said CopRice would proudly continue to support projects to help save rescue dogs after the acquisition was finalised, which would likely be in late August.
"We look forward to working with SavourLife's founder, Michael McTeigue, and the SavourLife team, to continue to deliver on SavourLife's mission of making a difference and continuing to support dog rescue groups," he said.
Mr McTeigue and co-founder, Kimberlee McTeigue, would continue their roles with the SavourLife brand, as would all other employees in the business.
He was excited by the opportunity for CopRice to help continue to grow the business.
"CopRice has been an important partner in building SavourLife into the business it is today, and I know that together we will build an even greater business," Mr McTeigue said.
Revenue from SavourLife is expected to be accretive to CopRice's EBITDA contribution to the SunRice Group this financial year.
The pet food brand has a national market footprint with products available in all major cities and regional areas.
CopRice's existing dog products specialise in food formulations for working dogs, selling Australia-wide through agricultural retail stores.
CopRice products in other livestock and pet categories range from sheep, goat, dairy cow and young beef feeds and nutrition supplements, to multiple equine and poultry feeds, cat litter and dry cat food.
