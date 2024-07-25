EU-FTA: Agricultural market access 'harder to land as each day passes'

A dramatic shake-up of Europe's political scene over recent months could make an historic free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia "harder to land as each day passes".
While a disappointed Trade Minister Don Farrell walked away from the table last October after talks turned sour over agriculture market access, Canberra has remained committed to concluding the long-running negotiations with the bloc.
European Australian Business Council chief executive Jason Collins urged government negotiators to start knocking on the EU's door to reignite official discussions, saying the reelection of Ursula von der Leyen last week to another five-year term as EU president lent impetus to some decisive progress.
"Our plea is that time is of the essence - do not wait for a better time because in all likelihood there won't be one," he said.
"Negotiations should continue as soon as possible, both sides should pick up the phone and start the negotiations again tomorrow."
However, a government spokesperson told ACM-Agri on Thursday that the "Europeans know that if they want a deal with Australia, they need to make a better and fairer offer".
Domestic issues appear certain to dominate EU Commission discussions in coming years with the centrist coalition that Ms von der Leyen heads having strong forces on both left and right focused on protecting domestic interests - from balancing Greens demands for accelerated climate action to conservative and far right groups baulking at the pace of green transition and demanding greater economic protectionism.
While a highly-mobilised European agriculture sector is also working to slam the A-EU FTA trade door shut.
Mr Collins said the farming sector was protesting loudly against any measures, both in terms of environment obligations around things like the use of pesticides, deforestation and biodiversity and trade deals "incorrectly perceived as making life intolerable for domestic producers".
"A misconception in Europe is that a deal with Australia would flood the market with unfettered access," he said.
"One thing that is certain is that trying to get trade deals done that include agriculture gets harder day by day because none of these issues are getting easier to manage."
Australia has previously said any negotiations with Brussels for a free trade pact were unlikely to resume until after the EU Commissions elections, which were held last month, and new Commissioner's were in place around October or November.
The Commission has as an extraordinarily complex task in 27 member state governments having a say in the negotiating mandate, and balancing all the different political parties and interest groups, which go into a position that has been agreed internally before they sit down at the negotiating table.
This makes the EU often seen as an inflexible, difficult and frustrating negotiator, whereas individual national governments can have more flexibility to revise their positions during the process.
Mr Collins believes that European negotiators are keen to restart talks and understand that a new, "better" offer is essential for moving forward.
Mr Farrell was unhappy that the EU did not improve its final offer as they had allegedly indicated would be the case prior to a meeting in Osaka last October, however he later issued a statement saying that "negotiations will continue, and I am hopeful that one day we will sign a deal that benefits both Australia and our European friends".
In the aftermath of that meeting, EU negotiators also accused Australia of being unwilling to compromise despite Canberra showing a willingness to soften its stance on things like geographical indicators but not labour mobility.
Outstanding FTA issues included quotas for Australian beef, sugar, dairy and lamb when negotiations stalled in late 2023 despite good progress across more than a dozen rounds of talks and both sides publicly stating that a comprehensive and wide-ranging agreement was close.
However, Mr Collins said while it was "encouraging" that the middle ground had largely held in the EU parliamentary elections, the "wrong interpretation" of the political pendulum moving more to the right was that this was automatically good news for business and trade when "nothing could be further from the truth".
"Just because we have more right-wing legislators in the parliament does not equal more support for trade deals or a pro-business agenda," he said.
"A lot of these parties are seeking more government intervention to take control of the economic agenda in a protectionist and defensive way."
European leaders would also be keen to quell any repeats of the nominally successful grassroots political and public campaigns launched by farmers that "really shook the place up" earlier this year.
The uneasy relationship over agriculture between Australian and the bloc goes back half a century when the then European Economic Community started handing subsidies to EU agricultural exports and created barriers to agricultural imports.
Relations thawed around 20 years ago and formal FTA negotiations started in 2018.
The EU is already Australia's third largest two-way trading partner and second largest source of foreign investment, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Mr Collins said a potential "whole-of-economy" deal would unlock great opportunities for both the EU and Australia if hatched.
"If there is a genuine commitment to getting a deal done, and we believe there is, the political leadership on both sides needs to 'reach in' to find the solutions to get us to the finishing line," he said.
He also said current EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis theoretically has full authority to continue negotiations until the Commission changeover, however the Latvian also reportedly wants to swap out the high-profile position for the economics portfolio.
Shadow Trade minister Kevin Hogan agreed with Labor's stance in that it should only do a deal if it were in Australia's national interests.
An additional geopolitical dimension to the deal is that Europe wants to grow its "network of friends" and is eyeing the Indo-Pacific region as "the future driver of growth globally". Australia would benefit from accessing a market of 450 million consumers as well as a massive source of inbound investment into Australia.
However, Australia has said a deal is now unlikely to be signed in the current term of government.
Despite the A-EU FTA talks stalling the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in May in agreeing to work more closely to provide a platform to strengthen the supply of critical minerals as the world transitions to net zero by 2050.
