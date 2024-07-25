Farm Online
EU-FTA: Agricultural market access 'harder to land as each day passes'

JG
By Jason Gregory
July 26 2024 - 6:00am
A highly-mobilised European agriculture sector is working to slam the Australia and European Union free trade door shut. Picture by Jason Gregory.
A highly-mobilised European agriculture sector is working to slam the Australia and European Union free trade door shut. Picture by Jason Gregory.

A dramatic shake-up of Europe's political scene over recent months could make an historic free trade agreement between the European Union and Australia "harder to land as each day passes".

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

