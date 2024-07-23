North American heat, Euro tariffs spur canola market surge

New crop canola values have pushed upwards of $700 a tonne on the east coast and $800/t on the west coast as global factors give local prices a kick along.
Dennis Voznesenski, Commonwealth Bank agricultural economist, said a number of factors had emerged over recent weeks which were giving strength to a market that had previously been drifting.
With Australian crops still very much in their infancy the major news spurring prices on has come from the northern hemisphere.
Mr Voznesenski said in particular the market was digesting news out of the European Union where the EU will implement steep 36.4 per cent tariffs on Chinese biodiesel exports as an anti-dumping measure.
This measure was implemented after a complaint from the European Biodiesel Board.
It will mean a boost for demand for Australian canola into the European market for use to make biodiesel as Chinese product becomes too expensive.
Mr Voznesenski said seasonal conditions were also playing into Australian hands as local EU oilseed crop forecasts are declining.
Some parts of the EU have been too wet, such as France, while further to the east Romania, along with its non-EU neighbour Ukraine, have been subjected to scorching temperatures over recent weeks which will have a negative effect on canola production.
Australian Oilseeds Federation (AOF) chief executive Nick Goddard said on the other side of the Atlantic conditions in Canada, the world's largest exporter of canola, were also deteriorating.
"There has been a lot of heat late in the crop development phase which could knock yields around after a fairly promising start, so that will also impact supply and demand," Mr Goddard said.
Mr Voznesenski said outside the immediate oilseeds sector there were also moves in vegetable oil that were positive for pricing.
"Malaysia has increased its palm oil exports in early July, indicating good demand and a possible decline in supplies from Indonesia, also a major palm oil exporter."
Locally, Mr Goddard said the likelihood was that the crop would be smaller than last year, but said prospects had stabilised.
"There is going to be a smaller plant, due to the late start in southern areas, with WA, SA and Victoria all having a late break," Mr Goddard said.
"However, since we issued our last crop report things have stabilised and there has been rain over most of those southern areas, which mean that while the late start may impact top end yields we are far more confident about seeing at least average yields."
The AOF has not yet put out a production estimate, but its planting estimate sits at 3.2 million hectares, down from 3.6m ha last year.
Industry estimates generally sit at between 5 and 5.5m tonnes, with some more optimistic opinions slightly higher.
Mr Goddard said the strong season thus far in NSW was central to any potential upside.
"Things are generally looking very favourable over much of NSW, which hasn't been the case in recent seasons."
The AOF issues its next official outlook for the season next week.
