North American heat, Euro tariffs spur canola market surge

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated July 24 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 6:30am
Canola crop prospects across the country are steadily improving. Photo by Gregor Heard.
New crop canola values have pushed upwards of $700 a tonne on the east coast and $800/t on the west coast as global factors give local prices a kick along.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

