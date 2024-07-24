High wheat price dream unlikely without fundamental shift

Wheat prices have made slight gains off recent lows this week on the back of relatively tight ending stocks, however analysts have said the farming community is underestimating how much of a role 'black swan' events such as the Ukraine conflict have had in pushing values up in values in recent years.
Angus Brown, commodity analyst with Mecardo, said global stocks to use ratios for wheat, defined as how much of the following year's use can be catered for with the supplies already in store without any new crop coming on board, were as tight as they have been for a decade, but said based on historical precedents this alone would not be enough to push values up.
"The current forecast wheat stocks to use ratio for 2024-25 is 32.2 per cent, which is lower than last year," Mr Brown said.
"The last time stocks to use ratios were this low was in 2014-15, when the average wheat price was US523 cents a bushel," he said.
However, he said this alone was not enough to see a dramatic rise in prices.
"Comparing that to today's value, we have a current average wheat price for 2024-25 to date (since July 1) of US557/bu."
Mr Brown said this demonstrated that even though values had slipped significantly since a rally in late May they were not particularly low on a long-term average over the past decade.
"Compared to the past three years wheat is cheap, but the war in Ukraine has been artificially boosting values," he said.
Corn has been the other major factor in global prices, with lower corn values keeping a lid on any potential moves in wheat.
"Wheat doesn't operate in a vacuum, the price is impacted by other grain supply and demand, with corn being the largest factor," Mr Brown said.
"Corn is a substitute for wheat in animal feed markets, and wheat and corn prices tend to move in similar directions."
He said corn stocks had been tight, but steady in recent years at 26pc, and corn values had declined, but were also above their 2019-20 levels.
"For prices to rise, there will have to be some issues with northern hemisphere spring crops, and for sustained improvements, supply will have to be cut."
That is unlikely to happen any time soon, given global wheat and corn production forecasts were revised higher in the latest International Grains Council (IGC) Grain Market Report released on July 18.
The IGC has added 8 million tonnes of total grains production since its June forecast at a record 2.321 billion tonnes.
The US Department of Agriculture also had bearish news in its most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.
It projected the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2025, at 856 million bushels, up 13pc from the June outlook of 758 million bushels, up 22pc from 702 million bushels in 2024 and up 50pc from 570 million bushels in 2023.
On the flip side, concerns remain about the French crop, with French analysts last week rating the French wheat crop at its lowest levels since 2016.
Locally, wheat prices have lifted by around $5 a tonne this week, for both old and new crop offerings, with the benchmark ASX January 2025 futures contract up to $343 a tonne for APW quality wheat.
