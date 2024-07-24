Opportunity knocks at $500/ac along SA's Eyre Highway

The largest of three blocks remains from the sale of a big farming aggregation at the top of the Eyre Peninsula in SA.
Marlowe's is being offered for around $500 per acre across its 980 hectares (2422 acres) at Chandada which selling agents suggest is an "opportunity area" for farming.
The suggested total price "for negotiation" is $1.3 million-$1.5 million.
Two of the three farms - Black Hill 756ha (sold and settled), Kildaton Downs 799ha (under contract) - have already been sold from the total 2535ha (6260 acre) offering.
Agents from Urban and Rural Partners said lots of work has been put in over 17 years to improve Marlowe's.
The vendors have previously sown the farm to wheat and barley while running Merino sheep.
They have worked to improve the property to accept auto steer and wide bar implements, agents said.
With Eyre Highway access, the land is 45km to the beach at Perlubie, 60km to Streaky Bay and 130km from Ceduna.
Agents say Marlowe's will suit mixed farming pursuits with a strong cropping paddock, two mixed farming paddocks and a sheltered grazing paddock.
It has sundry shedding, stock yards and a two-stand wool shed.
All four paddocks are watered from mains water.
Other improvements include a "modernised" three-bedroom home plus the original three-bedroom home said to be in a livable condition.
The home is powered by solar panels and battery.
Fencing is said to be suitable for sheep, rocks have been rolled and picked, and fertiliser has been applied at 50kg/ha during the cropping rotation.
For more information contact Nigel Christie of Urban & Rural Partners on 0429 929599.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.