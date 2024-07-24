Farm Online
Home/Politics

95 not out: New database exposes farmers' green and red tape tangle

JG
By Jason Gregory
July 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 100 sustainability-related measures govern the agricutlure sector according to a new government database. Picture from LAWD and TDC Livestock and Property.
Almost 100 sustainability-related measures govern the agricutlure sector according to a new government database. Picture from LAWD and TDC Livestock and Property.

A new government database warehousing sustainability and environmental and social and governance regulations highlights the extent that Australian farmers and agribusinesses are tangled up in green and red tape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.