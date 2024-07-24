95 not out: New database exposes farmers' green and red tape tangle

A new government database warehousing sustainability and environmental and social and governance regulations highlights the extent that Australian farmers and agribusinesses are tangled up in green and red tape.
The online catalogue was collated by the federal government and includes 95 "sustainability-related" federal and state laws across several ministries, awards, codes of practice and regulations that do or can have a say in how farmers manage their operations.
The main topics included in the Sustainability-related Regulations Database are economic resilience, animal and worker rights and environmental stewardship, including soil health, water use, landscape preservation and air quality.
Meanwhile, climate-related financial disclosures are among a suite of environmental, social and governance metrics becoming mandatory for relevant businesses, with those with consolidated revenue of $500 million or more were subject to the legislation from July 1 this year.
The disclosures must include information about an entity's climate-related risks and opportunities, including direct Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and Scope 3 emissions that have been released down an organisation's supply chain and associated with their financing or investment activities.
Businesses with revenue of $200m will need to start reporting on July 1, 2026, and those of just $50m or more will need to make disclosures the following year.
It is expected that a century of database entries will be chalked up in coming months with legislation to be tabled in federal Parliament alone including Labor's Agricultural and Land Sector Plan to help cut industry emissions.
Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry deputy secretary of agricultural trade and regulation Tina Hutchison said the SR-database was intended as a snapshot to help stakeholders find links to current legislation and regulation information relevant to agricultural sustainability.
"Most Australian agricultural businesses already comply with social and governance sustainability-related expectations," she said.
"Australia enjoys a strong regulatory focus on employment rights, workplace health and safety and fair trading."
However, farm lobby groups have continually called for a decrease in the amount of green and red tape needing to be navigated by particularly small family farms that comprise the majority of Australia's agricultural operations.
The database was developed by the Australian Farm Institute and funded by the Department's Sustainability Reporting Uplift Grant that attracted 59 eligible applications for projects totalling $22.6 million, far exceeding the $4m grant pool of funding.
The online catalogue uses the Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework (AASF) to collate relevant data.
Information can be filtered by a range of topics, such as commodity and location, and can be transferred to sustainability reporting platforms.
The DAFF also said that the database could operate as an "evidence base" to be used by stakeholders to demonstrate to a wider audience the strong legislative framework, governance and social attributes of Australia's agriculture sector.
The database does not include local government legislation but it will undergo iterative development until July next year and additional entries will include ACCC Code of Conducts.
