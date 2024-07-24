Quality farming property with 1263 acres of protected flood irrigation

Maplemoor is a 1957 hectare (4836 acre) irrigation and dryland farming property being offered with a 625ha (1544 acre) wheat and barley crop.
The freehold property consists of 511ha (1263 acres) of protected flood irrigation, 45ha of water storage, and 656ha of dryland cultivation. The balance of the property is grazing and support land.
Located 66km west of Goondiwindi, 100km north of Moree, and 18km east of Boomi, the well located propery is also 34km from the Koramba Cotton Gin.
Maplemoor features red sandy loam soils on the southern boundary that transition to a heavier grey/black self-mulching alluvials and heavy black floodplain country.
The irrigation area has been developed as three sets of two fields, linked by a main supply channel using regulated water from the Macintyre River and overland flow.
Irrigation allocations include 60 megalitres of class A, 912ML of class B and 440ML of supplementary water.
There is also a 1037ML floodplain harvesting entitlement, which is integral to the water supply.
The property is also on the Baronga West Bore Scheme for stock and domestic purposes.
The 676ha (1670 acres) dedicated to dryland farming has deep black floodplain soils with excellent moisture retention capabilities.
Improvements include a 41x18m machinery shed, a 11x4m chemical storage shed, four 49 tonne Ahrens sealed silos, two 40t Jetstream silos, two fertiliser silos, and a 30,000 litre bunded fuel tank.
Maplemoor also has a distinguished four bedroom, three bathroom homestead, a four bedroom cottage, and a two bedroom workers' quarters. There are also four stables with day yards.
Expressions of interest for Maplemoor close on August 29, if not sold prior.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.
