Karinya delivers Inner Darling Downs cattle or cropping opportunity

Inner Darling Downs property Karinya is an outstanding 350 hectare (866 acre) cattle or cropping opportunity.
Located on the Jondaryan St Ruth Road at Formartin, the property in three freehold lots is 40km from Dalby, 62km from Toowoomba, 18km from Jondaryan and 30km from Oakey.
Karinya is being offered by the planning-to-retire Warren and Debbie Riddle, and has not been used to grow crops during the past 20 years.
Soil types on the almost totally arable property range from choice, dark self-mulching clay-based soils through to areas of lighter dark brown types, which have previously produced numerous high yielding crops.
Pastures include Rhodes grass, bambatsi, Queensland blue, vetch, clovers and medics.
There is currently a large body of dry feed with new season herbages.
The property is fenced into three paddocks with hot wired with three strand plain wires.
The large set of portable panel cattle yards have a concreted race and crush work area and are positioned to take advantage of the gravelled circular driveway, which is suitable for trucks.
Water is supplied from a bore that services eight troughs. There are also three dams and four rainwater tanks.
Other improvements include a 16x8m three sided machinery shed with a concrete floor and three phase power, an adjoining 16x8m shed, a storage shed, raised barn, and six 70 tonne silos.
Karinya has a spacious lowest three bedroom homestead with an office and a single car garage that is positioned in a shaded setting.
Expression of interest close with Elders on August 21, if not sold prior.
Contact Mick Cuskelly, 0427 583 318, or Trevor Leishman, 0427 598 106, Elders Real Estate, Toowoomba.
