GPA appoints interim chief executive

Grain Producers Australia has announced an interim chief executive to oversee the role while the current incumbent Colin Bettles recovers from a health incident in the US where he sustained serious injuries.
While Mr Bettles will return to the role, he is currently taking time off to fully rehabilitate.
In the meantime experienced agricultural executive Peter Arkle, best known in the grains industry through time in positions with NSW Farmers and Syngenta will oversee GPA while Mr Bettles recuperates.
GPA chair Barry Large said Mr Arkle was well placed to take on the CE role and would maintain the strong position of the organisation and its ability to advocate for grain producers.
"Pete is a very knowledgeable and experienced leader and brings with him useful insight into the broader agricultural industry, both in Australia and overseas," Mr Large said.
Mr Large said Mr Arkle's appointment would see the organisation in good hands while Mr Bettles came back to full health.
He said the GPA Board was committed to supporting Mr Bettles throughout his recovery from injuries recently sustained while overseas and in his return to GPA.
"The decision to engage Mr Arkle in the interim will ensure continuity in GPA activities as he has already been partnering with GPA in the sustainability, chemical and policy space in recent months," Mr Large said.
Mr Arkle said he was grateful he could aid GPA and Mr Bettles in what were difficult and unexpected circumstances.
"Australia agriculture's greatest asset is its people, and Col is up there with the best - in tough times you've got to lean in, and I'm pleased to be able to do this for Colin and GPA," he said.
He said he would continue to run his Applebox Insights consultancy business that he established last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.