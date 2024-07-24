Will US burgers overtake domestic market as beef's single biggest customer?

The strength of demand from a burger-hungry United States means this massive meat-consuming nation is now nipping at the heels of the domestic market as the biggest customer volume-wise of Australian beef.
The potential for a single overseas market to overtake Australians as beef's biggest customer has never been stronger than it is this year.
Not only is there incredible strength in demand from the US but other key markets like Japan and Korea are also taking increased volumes, which in turn takes kilograms from Australian shelves.
Market analysts such as Episode 3's Matt Dalgleish believe it is entirely possible Australia could drop to second spot but says that would likely only be for a short period.
According to the latest Global Beef Market Update from Meat & Livestock Australia, 28pc of Australia's beef production was sold domestically in quarter one 2024.
Episode 3 data shows the US was beef's biggest export market, taking 25.8pc of volumes shipped offshore.
That means it is taking 19pc of Australia's beef production at the moment, not far at all behind Australians.
Mr Dalgleish said the US had, at times, taken a larger percentage. In 2015, it reached 32pc.
"However, at that time Korea and China were at far lower levels, which left much more product on the domestic market," he said.
Of course, this is in volume rather than value.
Experienced beef suppliers say it's unlikely any overseas market would overtake Australia as a more attractive outlet in terms of profit margins.
Interestingly, the US is also now Australia's highest value overseas beef market too.
MLA's global supply analyst Tim Jackson says 2024 has seen a divergence in the global beef supply landscape.
His Global Beef Market Update says the ongoing decline in North American beef production, off the back of a drought-induced herd liquidation, has now begun to materially affect beef markets around the world.
It is likely to place significant pressure on supply for at least the remainder of this year, Mr Jackson said.
"On the other hand, relatively consistent demand in Japan, South Korea and the US itself will see competition increase for beef, especially high quality and grainfed product," Mr Jackson said.
"Higher Australian production will partially offset the supply gap but not enough to compensate for the decline in US supply."
By contrast, in the short term, a surplus of beef among South American countries is expected. Drought in South America has pushed slaughter rates up in Brazil and Argentina, increasing supply to record levels.
The key question for the rest of the year is the economic performance of China, Mr Jackson believes.
"The world's largest beef importer and second largest economy has seen a slowdown in key economic indicators, as well as below-trend consumer sentiment since mid-2022," he reported.
More than 70pc of South American beef exports usually go to China, so the sluggish pace of imports there has depressed South American export pricing, Mr Jackson said.
This has led to a diversification in export markets.
If export volumes into China decline further, it would accelerate the diversification of South American exports further.
