RIC's low cost ag sector loan rates to rise in August

For the second time this year, discount farm business lender, the Regional Investment Corporation, is lifting its variable interest rate - this time to 5.18 per cent.
From August 1 the federal government-backed funding specialist's concessional loan charge will rise 19 basis points.
The new 5.18pc variable rate applies to all 10-year RIC farm business lending products such as AgriStarter, Farm Investment, Drought, and AgBiz Drought loans.
The first five years of the loan period are at interest-only repayment terms.
In February RIC rates lifted for the first time in 12 months to just under 5pc - a rise of almost 50 basis points - following the previous year's run of cash rate rises by the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Despite the latest jump, chief executive officer, John Howard, said RIC's low interest rates continued to provide a notable concessional benefit to farm sector businesses in financial need.
RIC had delivered more than $200 million in low-cost loans to help farm businesses set up, invest, recover, and prepare for potential severe business disruption in the past financial year.
Its loan service includes funds to deal with drought, floods or bushfires, and to improve farm business sustainability.
"Since RIC's start-up in July 2018, our concessional loans have saved our customers an estimated $307m in interest repayments," Mr Howard said.
As the rate was only reviewed twice a year, it brought some certainty to RIC customers in planning their financial forecasts.
"One of the key benefits of RIC loans is interest rates are reviewed every six months, based on the average of the Australian Government 10-year bond rate, not RBA cash rate movements," Mr Howard said.
"This brings certainty to RIC customers when managing their cash flow in that they know any change will be effective on February 1 and August 1 each year.
"In the past 18 months RIC's variable interest rate has been reviewed three times and changed twice, increasing 0.66pc over that period."
Farm businesses with a concessional RIC loan also benefit from no application fees, no ongoing management fees, and no penalty fees for extra or early repayments.
Farmers can borrow up to $2m, while farm-related small businesses can borrow up to $500,000.
Eligibility and assessment criteria apply to loan applicants.
Since July 2018, RIC has settled 3129 loans valued at more than $3.37 billion.
RIC loans can be used for management, recovery and future proofing following severe business disruption due to drought, natural disasters, biosecurity issues or other significant market events.
They can also help establish farm businesses for first generation farmers or aid succession planning for next generation farmers.
