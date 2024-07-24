Stud breeding in the blood of young SA dairy industry up and comer

Stud breeding is in Courtney Afford's blood and, as the fourth generation in her family to take on the industry, she's keen to learn everything she can.
Growing up on her family's dairy farm in Woods Point, South Australia, Courtney was always in the show ring but didn't know how involved she'd be in the property.
Encouraged to make sure the dairy industry was right for her by her parents, Courtney quickly realised it was the career for her, and went from showing her family's stud cows, from their stud Billabong, to creating her own prefix, Billaview, with about 50 of her own cows in the stud, as well as working on the dairy farm full time.
She started her stud with Ayrshires she had won through shows before buying more cows from other family members.
Then her grandpa helped her buy a Holstein calf about 10 years ago and she went on to buy a cow every year to try and build her herd up.
"My first Holstein was from the Ding family, bred by Dave Pegler, which was a pretty amazing moment for me," she said.
"More recently I purchased two embryos that were born this year, which are imported from the United States and they're granddaughters of World Dairy Expo grand champions.
"Before I was buying in cows, but now I'm just focusing on breeding from what I have and improving my own genetics."
Her parents and her grandfather have been her biggest influences in the industry throughout her life, in addition to her extended family.
"Our family holiday was always going to the show and catching up with other family members and friends," she said.
"There are so many people in the industry who helped me along the way and I've had really great support."
That support has helped her grow in her career, and she has a host of major achievements, including representing Australia in Europe at the Young Breeders School, winning the national paraders competition and being an associate judge at both International Dairy Week and the Victorian Winter Fair.
"It's pretty full circle to go from being a young kid in the show ring to being a judge and being able to impart your wisdom onto them," she said.
Courtney said her next goal was to learn as much as she could about both the stud and the commercial dairy industries before she one day hopes to run the family farm.
"There's always so much more to learn and I feel like I know a fair bit about showing cows but not as much about general farming," she said.
"You've got to be a jack of all trades to be a dairy farmer and I'm not there just yet."
