Troubled RLF promises to do better for fert customers, investors

On the eve of an awkward shareholder meeting to vote on sacking its former managing director, fertiliser firm, RLF AgTech, is assuring investors its financial discipline and business performance will be much improved in 2024-25.
Perth-based RLF supplies micronutrient-rich foliar and seed dressing products across Australia and to an expanding Asian market, enabling croppers to scale back conventional NPK fertiliser applications.
However, after recently spending $4.5 million buying another liquid fertiliser business in North Queensland, RLF has had to slash costs, including staff numbers, to deal with an unanticipated revenue shortfall last financial year.
Crop nutrition earnings slipped about 42 per cent below expectations, partly because of delivery delays and tighter market conditions for distributors in Asia.
The company's share price has also slipped steadily in the past year, so much so that a current capital raising offer, at six cents a share, is more expensive than the share price on the Australian Securities Exchange, at less than five cents.
The capital injection is being sought to help pay for the newly acquired LiquaForce business.
New managing director, Gavin Ball, believed the share market, and potential investors in the $3m capital raising, were waiting for the outcome of RLF's special general meeting on July 26.
He expected the share price should regain some strength if a host of meeting resolutions from the board were supported.
Most notable of the 14 resolutions is a bid to have former managing director, Ken Hancock, removed as a director following the board's decision in June to terminate his role running the company.
Also a long-time chief with RLF AgTech's 25-year-old foundation business, Rural Liquid Fertilisers, which distributes the crop nutrient range across much of Australia, Mr Hancock's supposed conflict of interests were cited by the board as one of the reasons he was asked to resign.
Mr Hancock has also been invited to respond at the meeting, or earlier, to board claims that his performance had become less than satisfactory, contributing to the fall in RLF's financial and operational performance.
In a letter to shareholders this week Mr Ball and chairman, Don Mclay, said the board saw significant opportunities to consolidate and grow RLF's business profitably through greater financial discipline, cost control and operational efficiency.
The company was optimising its LiquaForce subsidiary's operations in Ingham and Mackay to produce RLF products, and add those lines to the Queensland business's existing market channels.
In China, where RLF AgTech has a 12,000 square metre factory in the central Henan province, the company was also looking at toll processing for other liquid fertiliser businesses supplying the Asian market.
Partnerships with other organisations to develop new crop nutrition products were also possible.
Potential growth within existing markets and opportunities from new ventures provided "a robust foundation for substantial growth".
The Philippines market was expected to have RLF product registration approvals by early next year.
Mr Ball said his management style was focused on empowering management teams to make good operational decisions and speak up where they could see opportunities to improve efficiencies and commercial targets.
New, transparent key performance indicators would be established for staff, with metric-based reporting goals and regular monitoring to ensure full financial, legal and wellbeing compliance across the business.
"Our culture has to change," he said.
"We have some amazing managers and teams who really care about our products and customers, but they can't perform at their best unless they're happy."
Meanwhile, in the soil carbon market category, RLF AgTech was developing a new model to operate as a products partner for existing carbon development companies, rather than co-ordinating carbon credit generating projects itself.
The company's heavily promoted soil carbon pilot projects backed by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Western Australia had expired without signing up any farmers to participate.
CBA acknowledged not every attempt to innovate with nature-based and technology solutions was likely to be successful, but it was grateful to have collaborated with RLF and would continue talks on future potential opportunities.
RLF had now committed to setting up cropping projects in conjunction with other carbon companies using RLF products and its own agronomic methodologies.
"Efforts to rework the carbon business and establish commercial agreements with reputable partners will allow the company to be a strategic force in the growing demand for sustainable farming practices," Mr McLay's letter to shareholders said.
Continued investment in research and development would also enable RLF AgTech to introduce more cutting edge products.
