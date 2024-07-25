'Drought proof' farm on offer near Port Lincoln

A large "drought proof" farm on the lower Eyre Peninsula of SA is on the market offering solid cropping and stock grazing history.
Raine and Horne is selling John Belling's Wangaree on Duck Lake Road across 687 hectares (1698 acres) through expressions of interest.
The farm is located 40km south-west of Cummins and 48km north-west of Port Lincoln.
Wangaree comprises undulating and reliable cropping and grazing country on the shores of the freshwater Lake Wangary.
The seller estimates 503ha (1243 acres) are arable and suitable for cropping with a reliable annual average rainfall of 520mm.
The balance of the property consists of shelter belts, scrub, creeks and also arable grazing land.
Agent David Guidera said Wangaree was a picturesque well maintained property.
He said modern farming practises had been used across the farm including with chemical and fertiliser use.
Soils across the property are mainly loam over clay.
Wangaree is available as a whole or in three separate lots.
Those lots are:
1 - Lake Wangary 364ha (276ha arable) fenced to 13 paddocks.
This section includes a three-stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, shedding, electric bore pump (two tanks).
It has about 25ha of arable grazing land in addition to the cropping arable hectares.
2 - Lake Wangary (2) 241ha (157ha arable), fenced to eight paddocks.
This lot includes a large machinery shed, 80,000 gallon tank and bore pump.
3 Lake Wangary (3) 82ha hectares (70ha arable) fenced to three paddocks.
Mr Guidera said the property is located a kilometre from the Flinders Highway and close to the townships of Wangary, Cummins and Port Lincoln "an area well known for cropping and yield history"
He said Wangaree was a well known and drought-proof farming property for genuine sale.
The property is for sale through expressions of interest closing Wednesday, October 2.
For further information contact David Guidera from Raine and Horne on 0427 762566.
