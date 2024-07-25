Farm Online
'Drought proof' farm on offer near Port Lincoln

Chris McLennan
July 26 2024 - 8:00am
The seller estimates 503ha of the property is arable and suitable for cropping with a reliable annual average rainfall of 520mm. Pictures from Raine and Horne.
A large "drought proof" farm on the lower Eyre Peninsula of SA is on the market offering solid cropping and stock grazing history.

