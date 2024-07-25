Access to adequate education is students' right, not 'social welfare'

Hundreds of boots were dusted off for this year's biggest gathering of bush folk in the big smoke.
The annual Federal Conference of the Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) kicked off in Sydney, with this year's theme 'Bridging the Divide', with delegates travelling from as far away Katherine in the Northern Territory and Mount Isa in northern Queensland.
In his opening speech Federal Life Member and former President Rory Treweeke, who has been involved with the ICP for nearly 50 years, took aim at Governments that over the years have - and continue to - neglect those living in the bush.
"One thing is quite clear - access to the appropriate level of education is still viewed by many Governments as social welfare rather than a student's inherent right in our society since the 1800s to have equitable access to education facilities regardless of where they live," he said.
"Together with 'access', choice of school is still a burning issue in many areas, and it shouldn't be."
Mr Treweeke commended the ICPA on decades of fighting for a fair go for children from rural and remote areas.
"The ICPA has continued to be a vibrant family organisation that (is) the vital link in representing to all educational providers the educational needs of geographically isolated children," he said.
"Because of the work done by the ICPA over the past 50 plus years, the number of people with tertiary and trade qualifications is rising as a proportion of those living in the bush.
"We all know that the population in the bush has shrunk in the past 50 years, but the efficiency of our farmers has continued to improve and education has played a big part."
Among many other issues, as part of the 2024 Conference the ICPA is renewing its calls to the Government and telco providers to ensure all rural and remote students have adequate internet access to do their schooling.
Constance Wood, on behalf of the Katherine, NT, Branch, said geographically isolated children relied on the internet for their educational needs, but service reliability remained an issue, with many families having to sign up with more than one service provider in a bid to have a back-up plan when one service drops out.
Communication remains one of the major issues, with the New South Wales State Council also lobbying for reliably mobile services for students who are "relying on the service for education, care and safety", especially in light of Telstra's announced shutdown of its 3G network later this year.
Ms Wood moved a motion calling on Telstra to ensure it would meet its universal service guarantee of "providing quality, efficient and reliable voice services to rural and remote premises to access education, including fixed address pastoral leases, remote communities and remote roadhouses".
